BoG to roll out crypto guidelines soon, clear path for licensing – Asiama

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is set to roll out guidelines for virtual assets, including cryptocurrency, to support the licensing and regulation of businesses operating in the sector.
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, said the guidelines will provide the framework needed for the central bank to begin issuing licences to eligible virtual asset service providers.
He said although the sector carries significant risks, Ghana cannot afford to ignore its growing influence.
“Even though it is a very risky area, we just can not sit and ignore it; that is why we have put in place the necessary regulations, so we can protect Ghanaians”
Dr Asiama said previous attempts to overlook cryptocurrency had not stopped its use and adoption.
“We have in the past pretended that cryptocurrency does not exist, but the truth is that it goes on whether you like it or not”
He said this makes it necessary for appropriate laws and regulations to guide activities within the sector and protect users.
The move follows the Bank of Ghana's inauguration of the Virtual Assets Coordinating Committee last month.
The committee provides a statutory platform for coordinated regulatory and supervisory action among relevant institutions under the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).
It comprises representatives from institutions involved in financial regulation, security and economic policy.
The Bank of Ghana is represented by Elhanan Owureku Asare and Philip Kwaw Sebuabe, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is represented by Emmanuel Mensah Thompson and Richard Kwame Dusi.
The development forms part of efforts to establish a coordinated regulatory framework for Ghana’s growing virtual assets sector.
Latest Stories
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
8 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
12 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
13 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
20 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
21 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
36 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
43 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
1 hour
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours
-
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores on emotional return as Mainz hammer Hamburg 5-0
2 hours