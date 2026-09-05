Money bouquets, spraying and dancing on cash unlawful – BoG warns

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned the public against the improper use and handling of Ghana cedi notes and coins, warning that offenders could be arrested and prosecuted.

The central bank said individuals found abusing or defacing the national currency could face penalties including fines or imprisonment.

The warning comes amid growing practices such as spraying money at social events, throwing banknotes on the ground, stepping or dancing on them, and using currency to make bouquets, jewellery and other decorative items.

In a public notice, the BoG said such practices compromise the quality, functionality and dignity of Ghana’s currency.

It particularly described the use of banknotes to create money bouquets for weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations as improper and contrary to the law.

The Bank also warned the public against tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, writing on, cutting or otherwise damaging banknotes and coins.

Other prohibited activities include using images of Ghanaian currency without the BoG’s authorisation and trading coins above their face value.

According to the central bank, Ghana’s notes and coins are issued solely as legal tender and must be handled in a manner that preserves their condition and usability.

The BoG noted that significant resources are spent on producing and maintaining the country’s currency and urged the public to help protect its integrity.

The Bank further disclosed that it is working with law enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring and take action against individuals who engage in prohibited currency-related activities.

It therefore urged individuals, businesses and institutions to handle Ghana cedi notes and coins responsibly and report suspected violations to the appropriate authorities.

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