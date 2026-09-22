National Security arrests 16 and seizes millions in counterfeit currency and printing equipment

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), working with security and intelligence agencies, says it has dismantled four major counterfeit currency printing hubs and arrested 16 suspects in a nationwide crackdown on criminal syndicates.

The operations, conducted between June 12 and July 24, 2026, targeted networks allegedly involved in the large-scale printing, possession and distribution of counterfeit Ghanaian and foreign currencies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, the NSCS said six coordinated raids were conducted across the Greater Accra Region and surrounding districts following months of covert intelligence gathering.

The operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit currency printing equipment, vehicles, motorcycles and large quantities of finished counterfeit notes and unprocessed currency coupons.

The NSCS said the operations yielded four counterfeit currency printing machines, six vehicles and two motorcycles allegedly used to transport and distribute the counterfeit currency.

Security agencies also seized:

US$543,000 , GH¢196,600 and CFA 60,000 in finished counterfeit notes.

, and in finished counterfeit notes. US$5,293,500, GH¢19,553,700 and CFA 623,550,000 in unprocessed coupons allegedly intended for further printing.

The 16 arrested suspects, together with physical and digital exhibits, have been transferred to the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) for forensic examination and further legal processes.

The NSCS said case dockets had been completed and submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, with prosecution proceedings ongoing at the Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction.

The first raid took place at Amuzu, a suburb of Kasoa, on June 12.

According to the NSCS, operatives targeted a residential compound allegedly operating under the cover of a traditional spiritual centre.

One suspect, Nana Nyarko Derrick Dapaah, was arrested, while security personnel seized a printing machine, fake gold bars, five mobile phones and assorted counterfeit notes and coupons.

A second operation targeted what the NSCS described as a transnational criminal cell allegedly moving high-grade foreign counterfeit currency between commercial centres using unregistered vehicles.

Seven suspects — three Ghanaians and four foreign nationals — were arrested.

Three unregistered vehicles and US$65,900 in counterfeit notes were also seized.

On June 29, security operatives raided an office facility at Lashibi and Klagon, arresting five people and recovering printing equipment.

The NSCS said follow-up intelligence led investigators to the headquarters of a religious facility in Klagon, where administrative offices and residential quarters were allegedly being used as a production and storage facility.

One printing machine and two operational vehicles were seized.

The security agency also reported the seizure of US$5,287,900, CFA 623,530,000 and GH¢7,129,000 in counterfeit coupons.

Rev. Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah was named by the NSCS as being at large in connection with the operation.

On July 9, security operatives near the Lakeside Shell Filling Station intercepted a commercial dispatch rider allegedly transporting pre-packaged counterfeit currency to buyers.

Issah Ibrahim was arrested, while Adamu Haruna was listed as being at large.

Five boxes containing counterfeit GH¢200 notes, with an estimated face value of GH¢12,421,600, were seized together with two registered motorcycles.

In another operation, Solomon Acheampong, 54, was arrested at what the NSCS described as a regional distribution point.

Amankwah Bismark was identified as a suspected kingpin who remains at large.

A white Toyota Corolla, three mobile phones, GH¢500 in genuine currency and assorted counterfeit coupons were seized.

On July 24, operatives raided a hotel facility at Achimota Mile 7 and arrested Osman Iddrisu, 50, whom the NSCS described as a key technical operator.

The agency said he was found with mobile printing equipment.

A subsequent search of his residence at Amasaman uncovered what investigators described as a fully equipped secondary printing facility.

Two printing machines and quantities of counterfeit notes and coupons were seized.

The NSCS said intelligence analysis of the dismantled networks revealed that some of the syndicates deliberately exploited churches and administrative premises of religious organisations.

According to the Secretariat, the premises allegedly provided a degree of cover by reducing suspicion around the presence of printing equipment and facilitating the storage of materials.

The agency said the syndicates operated through structured networks involving alleged transnational facilitators, technical printing operators and commercial couriers who used motorcycles to distribute counterfeit currency.

It said the seizure of millions of finished notes and unprocessed coupons, together with four printing machines capable of producing large volumes, prevented what it described as a potential threat to monetary stability.

The NSCS said widespread circulation of counterfeit currency could contribute to artificial inflation, exchange-rate distortions and disruption to the financial sector.

The NSCS said all 16 arrested suspects have been formally remanded into state custody.

Special intelligence teams remain deployed to locate and arrest other suspects identified during the investigations.

State prosecutors have also begun legal processes seeking the forfeiture of vehicles, printing equipment and mobile devices allegedly used in the operations.

The NSCS urged financial institutions, property owners and administrators of religious facilities to exercise greater due diligence over activities conducted on their premises.

It also called on the public to report suspicious high-volume printing activities, particularly at unusual hours, as well as unusual foreign currency transactions, to the nearest security agency.

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