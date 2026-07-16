BoG warns public on currency notes misuse

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public against using currency notes to create money bouquets, saying the practice is unlawful and damages legal tender.

The warning was contained in a notice issued on July 14, in which the Central Bank expressed concern about what it described as the misuse and abuse of Ghana’s currency through unconventional practices.

The BoG said arranging banknotes into decorative bouquets amounted to tampering with and improperly handling legal tender.

It said the Cedi was issued solely for use as legal tender and should not be transformed into gifts, decorations, jewellery or artistic displays.

The Central Bank noted that the growing popularity of money bouquets at weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations often involved folding, piercing, stapling or otherwise manipulating currency notes in ways that could damage them.

The directive is expected to affect event planners and gift vendors who specialised in producing elaborate money bouquets for clients.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.