‘You promised 24-Hour economy not 24-hour cocaine trafficking’ – Nana B to Mahama

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over what he describes as growing concerns about cocaine trafficking and Ghana’s international image.

Speaking at an NPP press conference on drug trafficking, Nana B directly addressed the President, saying:

“Mr. President, you promised Ghanaians a 24-hour economy. You did not promise 24-hour cocaine trafficking.”

Nana B said the reported cases of drug trafficking linked to Ghana are having consequences beyond the individuals involved, particularly for ordinary Ghanaians travelling and doing business internationally.

“Remember, Ghanaians, if you can, how a government elected on the promise of jobs and prosperity has instead delivered a country whose name now triggers extra searches, extra suspicion and extra humiliation for every innocent Ghanaian traveller.”

He further alleged that Ghanaian travellers and exporters are increasingly facing heightened scrutiny at international airports because of concerns surrounding narcotics trafficking.

“At every airport in the world, Ghanaian exporters are now treated with suspicion. Ghanaian travellers now carry a stigma they did not create,” he said.

According to Nana B, the situation requires Parliament to exercise its oversight responsibilities and establish the facts surrounding the reported drug interceptions and shipments allegedly linked to Ghana.

“In the light of this, the New Patriotic Party demands an immediate parliamentary inquiry, as already stated,” Nana B said.

He called on Parliament to examine relevant shipping documents, inspection records, production records and other documentation connected to the reported cases.

Nana B’s comments come against the backdrop of a major narcotics interception involving a large consignment of suspected cocaine believed to have passed through Ghana’s port security and customs processes before being intercepted by French authorities.

The development has further intensified calls for scrutiny of Ghana’s systems for detecting and preventing the trafficking of illicit drugs through the country’s ports.

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