Bodi, Juaboso and Bibiani SHSs qualify for 2026 National Public Speaking Competition

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Sefwi Bodi Senior High School, Juaboso Senior High School and Bibiani Senior High School have emerged as the three schools to represent the Western North Region at the 2026 National Public Speaking Competition (NPSC).
The three schools secured qualification after emerging as winners in their respective contests during the regional competition held at Sefwi Wiawso.
The national competition is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2026, in Accra, where the schools will represent the Western North Region.
Several senior high schools across the region participated in the regional contest, competing for the opportunity to advance to the national stage.
Bodi SHS wins first contest
In the first contest, Sefwi Bodi Senior High School (BOSEC) emerged winner with 191 points out of a possible 300.
BOSEC competed against Asawinso SHS, Nsawora-Edumafua SHS and Sefwi Wiawso SHS, which recorded 147, 165 and 188 points, respectively.
The narrow margin between BOSEC and Sefwi Wiawso SHS made the contest particularly competitive.
Bibiani SHS tops second contest
In the second contest, Bibiani Senior High School secured the top position with 222 points after a three-round competition.
Bibiani competed against Dadieso SHS, Queens Girls and Joseph SHS, which scored 191, 196 and 213 points, respectively.
Juaboso SHS emerges winner
Juaboso Senior High School also secured qualification after winning its contest with 236 points out of 300.
Sefwi Wiawso SHS finished closely behind with 233 points, while Adjofua SHS and Sefwi Bekwai SHS recorded 202 and 171 points, respectively.
The Head of the Languages Department at the Sefwi Wiawso College of Education and a judge for the competition, Lydia Owusua Nyamekye, explained that the National Public Speaking Competition is an initiative of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.
According to her, the initiative is designed to build confidence and improve public speaking skills among young learners.
She subsequently confirmed Bodi SHS, Juaboso SHS and Bibiani SHS as the three schools that qualified to represent the Western North Region at the national competition.
The Western North Regional Culture Coordinator, Paul Arthur, expressed satisfaction with the performances of the participating students.
He said the competition had demonstrated the leadership potential of young people in the region.
Mr Arthur also pledged to engage traditional leaders and other opinion leaders to participate in future editions of the competition organised in the region.
Some participating students expressed appreciation to the organisers, saying the competition had helped strengthen their confidence and courage to speak in public.
With the regional contest now concluded, Bodi SHS, Juaboso SHS and Bibiani SHS will begin preparations to represent the Western North Region at the national stage of the 2026 National Public Speaking Competition in Accra on October 2.
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