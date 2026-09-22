Economy

Ghanaian interest comes first in 2027 Budget – Dr Ato Forson

Source: Joy Business  
  22 September 2026 4:54pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that the interest of the Ghanaian people will remain the government’s foremost priority in preparing the 2027 Budget.

As budget hearings with ministries, departments and agencies conclude this week, Dr Forson said every spending decision and policy choice would be guided by the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.

“Through every hearing and every decision, one principle remains non-negotiable: the interest of the Ghanaian people comes first,” he stated.

The 2027 Budget is expected to be the seminal policy document outlining the government’s US$10 billion New Economy programme.

President John Dramani Mahama has described the programme as a “game changer” for Ghana, while Dr Forson says it will move the country beyond economic stabilisation and deliver jobs and prosperity.

The ongoing budget hearings are helping the government assess the priorities and spending plans of state institutions and align them with the New Economy programme.

The budget is expected to set out the key sectors, investments and policy interventions that will drive job creation, support businesses, expand infrastructure and accelerate Ghana’s economic transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group