Ghanaian interest comes first in 2027 Budget – Dr Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that the interest of the Ghanaian people will remain the government’s foremost priority in preparing the 2027 Budget.

As budget hearings with ministries, departments and agencies conclude this week, Dr Forson said every spending decision and policy choice would be guided by the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.

“Through every hearing and every decision, one principle remains non-negotiable: the interest of the Ghanaian people comes first,” he stated.

The 2027 Budget is expected to be the seminal policy document outlining the government’s US$10 billion New Economy programme.

President John Dramani Mahama has described the programme as a “game changer” for Ghana, while Dr Forson says it will move the country beyond economic stabilisation and deliver jobs and prosperity.

The ongoing budget hearings are helping the government assess the priorities and spending plans of state institutions and align them with the New Economy programme.

The budget is expected to set out the key sectors, investments and policy interventions that will drive job creation, support businesses, expand infrastructure and accelerate Ghana’s economic transformation.

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