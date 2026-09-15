Ato Forson eyes first-week November for 2027 Budget, promises jobs and major infrastructure push

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has hinted that the 2027 Budget will be presented to Parliament in the first week of November 2026.

He disclosed this in an interview with Ahenfia FM in Kumasi, as government steps up preparations for the next budget and its new economic programme.

Jobs, Infrastructure and Business Incentives

Dr Ato Forson said the 2027 Budget will outline plans for major infrastructure projects and policy initiatives to create more jobs.

He said government will also introduce fresh incentives to support businesses and enable them to expand into new areas.

According to the Finance Minister, the initiatives form part of government’s broader strategy to move the economy into its next phase of growth.

He said government has spent the first two years of its administration focusing on stabilising the economy and is now preparing to push ahead with measures to stimulate stronger growth.

Dr Ato Forson said the details of the new programmes and policies will be contained in the 2027 Budget.

He also linked the planned initiatives to government’s new economy programme, under which it intends to invest about US$10 billion to stimulate economic activity.

2027 Budget Preparations Underway

The Finance Minister has already begun engagements with key ministries, departments and agencies as preparations intensify for the 2027 Budget hearings and the rollout of the government’s new economic programme.

The consultations are expected to help government identify priority sectors and investment opportunities to drive the next phase of economic growth.

Some ministries have already appeared before the Finance Ministry to justify their proposed expenditure for 2027.

Why the Budget Will Be Presented in 2026

The planned November presentation is in line with Ghana’s public financial management framework.

The Public Financial Management Act requires the Finance Minister to present the budget for the following year no later than November 15.

The timeline is intended to give Parliament sufficient time to consider and approve the necessary expenditure before the start of the new financial year on January 1.

This ensures government has the required legal authority to undertake expenditure from the beginning of 2027.

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