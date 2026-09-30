Finance Minister engages AGI, leaders ahead of 2027 Budget 

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, on Friday engaged the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and leading industry executives as part of consultations towards the 2027 Budget.

Dr Forson urged businesses to invest with confidence, assuring them that the Government would sustain the gains made in stabilising the economy.

“Feel free to invest because we will sustain the gains. The golden era for Ghana is beginning,” he said.

He said the Government’s economic transformation blueprint would be unveiled in the 2027 Budget, aiming to move the economy from stability to transformation.

The blueprint would include a $10 billion investment in strategic sectors over the next four years to increase production, promote value addition, expand exports and create jobs.

Dr Forson also pledged to further reduce the cost of capital and urged businesses to support domestic revenue mobilisation to reduce excessive government borrowing.

Mr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, President of the AGI, commended the Government for stabilising the economy, saying the next priority should be industrial growth and job creation.

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