Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson to lead inaugural post-BRT 2026 sessions

Following the successful 12th edition of the Ishmael Yamson & Associates Business Roundtable, Ishmael Yamson & Associates, through the Ishmael & Yamson Foundation, has announced the inaugural edition of BRT Extended—a new series designed to carry the conversations and strategic priorities emerging from the annual Business Roundtable into more focused, actionable engagements.

The first BRT Extended session will take place on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. Held under the theme, ‘After the Corrections: Building Resilient Economic Pillars for the Next Decade’, the session will feature an Executive Dialogue with Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

The dialogue will examine Ghana’s progress following recent fiscal and macroeconomic reforms and explore the policies, institutional frameworks and private-sector actions required to build a more resilient, productive and inclusive economy over the next decade.

BRT Extended builds on the momentum of Business Roundtable 2026, which convened more than 400 policymakers, business executives, investors, development partners, academics, innovators and emerging leaders under the theme, ‘Unlocking the Next Quarter Century’.

While the main Business Roundtable addresses broad national and continental priorities, BRT Extended will isolate specific, high-impact themes for deeper analysis. Each session will be structured as a masterclass-style executive forum, bringing together a smaller group of decision-makers for candid dialogue, practical insight and the development of actionable recommendations.

“BRT Extended represents the next stage of our commitment to moving important national and continental conversations beyond the conference stage,” said Ishmael Yamson Jnr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ishmael Yamson & Associates. “The main Roundtable gives us the opportunity to identify the defining issues of our time. Through BRT Extended, we can examine those issues more closely, engage the people directly responsible for shaping outcomes and work towards practical recommendations for government, business and society.”

Following the Executive Dialogue with the Finance Minister, a moderated panel discussion will bring together Dr. Adrian Alter, International Monetary Fund Resident Representative to Ghana; Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, Member of Parliament and former Deputy Minister for Finance; and Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin, Economist and Professor of Finance. The discussion will explore how Ghana can consolidate recent economic gains, strengthen fiscal resilience, stimulate private-sector growth, rebuild investor confidence and develop stronger economic pillars capable of withstanding future domestic and global shocks.

The programme will also feature contributions from Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson, Chairman of Ishmael Yamson & Associates, and Ishmael Yamson Jnr, President and CEO of the firm. Jerry Adjorlolo will serve as moderator.

Designed as an Executive Dialogue, panel discussion and networking brunch, the inaugural BRT Extended session will convene 250 invited stakeholders from government, business, finance, development institutions, academia, civil society, the media and the emerging leadership community. Participation is free, but admission is strictly by invitation and subject to registration due to limited seating. Interested participants may register to secure an invitation at: https://brt.ieyamson.com/extended

Event details

Event: BRT Extended 2026 – Inaugural Executive Dialogue

Theme: After the Corrections: Building Resilient Economic Pillars for the Next Decade

Date: Wednesday, 2 September 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Venue: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Guest Speaker: Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister for Finance, Republic of Ghana

Admission: Free, strictly by registration and invitation

BRT Extended

BRT Extended is a post-Business Roundtable series created by Ishmael Yamson & Associates, through the Ishmael & Yamson Foundation. Building on more than twelve years of the annual Ishmael Yamson & Associates Business Roundtable, the series moves critical national and continental discourse from broad discussion into focused dialogue, practical insight and actionable recommendations. Each edition will concentrate on a single high-impact issue and convene policymakers, business leaders, subject-matter experts, investors, academics and emerging leaders in an intimate, masterclass-style executive forum.

Ishmael Yamson & Associates

Ishmael Yamson & Associates is a leading management consultancy and investor-advisory firm committed to supporting organisational transformation, leadership development, corporate governance and sustainable business growth. Through the annual Business Roundtable and other strategic initiatives, the firm provides a platform for influential leaders across government, business, academia and civil society to address the issues shaping Ghana and Africa’s long-term development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.