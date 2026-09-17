BOST clarifies fuel export cut to Burkina Faso, Mali – Says no imminent shortage in Ghana

BOST Energies Limited has clarified reports about a reduction in its fuel supply volumes to Burkina Faso and Mali, saying the development is not linked to an imminent fuel shortage in Ghana.

The clarification follows an interview its Managing Director, Afetsi Awoonor, granted Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Bangkok.

Mr Awoonor was quoted as saying BOSTenergies was “managing our export business to ensure that we have enough for the country first.”

BOSTenergies said the statement was published without the fuller context and created the impression that Ghana was facing a looming fuel shortage.

The company has rejected that implication, stressing that “There is no imminent fuel shortage in Ghana, and no cutting of supply has been implemented on this and any other basis.”

According to BOSTenergies, the reduction in exports to the two Sahelian countries is largely due to ongoing revamp works at its Bolgatanga depot.

The depot serves as the company’s northernmost facility and its designated gateway for fuel supplies to the Sahelian market.

BOSTenergies said the decision has not been influenced by political, security or diplomatic considerations.

Under normal operations, the company said fuel for regional exports is moved through an integrated network of pipelines and barges linking its depots from southern Ghana to the north.

That system allows BOSTenergies to supply Burkina Faso and Mali at competitive prices while maintaining its required profit margins.

With the Bolgatanga depot undergoing revamp and nearing completion, the company said it has continued supplying the regional market by transporting fuel from its coastal depot in Tema using Bulk Road Vehicles.

It said that this arrangement is being implemented to ensure equitable access to fuel across demand zones in Ghana.

BOSTenergies said full regional supply capacity will be restored once the Bolgatanga depot revamp is completed.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to regional fuel security through what it described as reliable and commercially sound supply arrangements.

It said it is working with government and regulatory partners to expedite the completion of the Bolgatanga facility.

BOSTenergies further pledged to continue engaging the media and the public transparently on developments affecting Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

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