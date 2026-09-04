Ghana to host first international edition of Burkina Faso’s HR Café forum from September 7 to 13

Ghana is set to host the 10th edition and first international edition of Burkina Faso’s flagship Human Resource Management forum, HR Café, in Accra from September 7 to 13, 2026.

The conference is being organised under the auspices of the Office of the President of Ghana in partnership with the Government of Burkina Faso.

It will be held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) under the theme, “Shaping the Future of Work: Human Capital, Artificial Intelligence, and Administrative Cross-Learning between Ghana and Burkina Faso.”

The event marks the first time Burkina Faso’s annual Human Resource Management and Administrative Forum will be held outside the country.

It is expected to strengthen administrative cooperation between Ghana and Burkina Faso while creating opportunities for public sector institutions to share knowledge, experience and practical approaches to institutional development.

Focus on the future of work

HR Café has, over its previous editions, provided a platform for human resource practitioners, public sector leaders, academics and institutional partners to discuss professional development and public administration.

This year’s conference will focus on the impact of digitalisation, changing workforce expectations, demographic shifts and the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence on public institutions.

The forum will explore how governments and organisations can responsibly apply AI and other digital technologies to improve human resource management, organisational effectiveness and public service delivery.

Conference activities

The week-long programme will include an official opening ceremony, keynote addresses, executive panel discussions, technical presentations, knowledge-sharing sessions and interactive workshops.

Participants will also take part in institutional and corporate learning visits, youth and emerging leaders’ engagements, professional networking activities and cultural events.

The programme will conclude with a closing ceremony and the RH Awards Gala.

About 300 participants are expected to attend, including ministers, policymakers, senior government officials, heads of public institutions, chief executive officers, human resource directors, academics, professional associations, civil society organisations, students, young professionals and media representatives.

Expected outcomes

The organisers expect the conference to deepen professional and administrative collaboration between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

It is also expected to support the development of practical frameworks and replicable approaches to public sector transformation, while encouraging the responsible adoption of AI and digital technologies.

Another expected outcome is the strengthening of partnerships among governments, academia, professional bodies, development partners and the private sector.

Participants are also expected to adopt the Accra Communiqué on Human Resource Development and Administrative Cooperation, which will outline key recommendations and future areas of joint action.

Why Ghana?

Ghana’s selection as host reflects the longstanding relations between the two countries and Ghana’s experience in public sector reform, institutional strengthening and human capital development.

The hosting arrangement is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to exchange administrative practices and identify reforms that can be adapted to their respective public institutions.

The organisers believe the forum will contribute to more responsive, efficient and future-ready public services, while supporting broader regional cooperation and integration.

HR Café 2026 will therefore serve not only as a platform for professional dialogue but also as a practical avenue for Ghana and Burkina Faso to reaffirm their shared commitment to human capital development, responsible innovation and collaborative governance.

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