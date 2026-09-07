Ghana, Burkina Faso deepen cooperation on Human Capital and AI

Ghana and Burkina Faso are deepening cooperation in public-sector administration, human capital development, and technology, with a focus on preparing institutions and their workforce for the rapidly changing world of work.

The collaboration was highlighted at the 10th edition and first international edition of HR CAFÉ 2026, held under the theme "Shaping the Future of Work: Human Capital, Artificial Intelligence, and Administrative Cross-Learning between Ghana and Burkina Faso.”

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo disclosed that the government is developing social media and digital presence governance guidelines to regulate online conduct by public institutions and government appointees.

“We are launching a social media and digital presence governance guidelines for all government institutions and all appointees. We want to set clear standards for official conduct online,” she said.

She added that government has also undertaken a technical review of its digital governance and website guidelines as part of efforts to strengthen coordination across ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, H.E. David Kabré, said Burkina Faso is pursuing an industrialisation agenda and is looking to Ghana for technical and human resource support.

He noted that Ghana's relative advantage in technical human resources provides an opportunity for greater cooperation in education and skills development.

“We are also working to get this exchange in terms of education, teacher exchange, student exchange, and also the technical human resource exchange,” he said.

According to the ambassador, the collaboration will support Burkina Faso's industrialisation vision while strengthening relations between the two countries.

On artificial intelligence, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Air Vice Marshal David Anetey Akrong, stressed the need for institutions to balance technological innovation with ethics and accountability.

“Artificial intelligence presents both opportunities and responsibilities,” he said.

He called for safeguards around ethics, accountability, data protection, and responsible use, stressing that AI should enhance rather than simply replace human capabilities.

“Our objective should not simply be to replace human efforts with technology but to harness technology to enhance human capability and institutional effectiveness,” he added.

The HR CAFÉ 2026 is expected to provide a platform for Ghana and Burkina Faso to share experiences, strengthen technical cooperation, and explore innovative approaches to human capital development and public-sector transformation.

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