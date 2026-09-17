Large crowd of mourners attend one-week observation of Kessben; final funeral rites set for November 26–28

A large crowd of mourners, sympathisers, family members, business associates and well-wishers gathered in the Kumasi Officers' Mess for the one-week observation of the late Lawyer Stephen Boateng, popularly known as Kwabena Kessben, Chief Executive Officer of the Kessben Group of Companies.

The one-week observation, held at the Officers' Mess Park in Kumasi, brought together people from diverse backgrounds to pay their respects to the late businessman and media entrepreneur.

Among the prominent personalities who attended were former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Otumfuo Kyeame Baffour Kantenkyerekyi.

The ceremony was characterised by cultural displays and traditional rites as mourners reflected on the life and legacy of the late business magnate.

The final funeral rites of Lawyer Stephen Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, have been scheduled for November 26 to 28, 2026, in Kumasi, where family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers are expected to gather to give him a final farewell.

Lawyer Stephen Boateng passed away on August 20, 2026, after a short illness.

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