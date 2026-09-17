Spring Agro CEO Siddharth Mohindroo wins Agriculture Award at Forty Under 40

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of Spring Agro Industries, Siddharth Mohindroo, has won the Agriculture and Agro-Processing category at the 2026 Forty Under 40 Ghana Awards.
Mr Mohindroo received the award at a ceremony in Accra on September 12, 2026, in recognition of his work in commercial agriculture, rice production and agro-processing.
He founded Spring Agro Industries in 2021, with the company focusing on commercial farming, rice processing and partnerships with smallholder farmers.
The company has established farming operations in several parts of Ghana, including Adidome and Akuse in the Volta Region.
It has also developed a 1,000-hectare commercial farming operation and a rice processing facility as part of its efforts to increase local rice production and processing.
Mr Mohindroo has also advocated increased production and consumption of locally grown rice, with the company marketing its Striker Gold brand to Ghanaian consumers.
The brand is sold through major retail outlets and competes with imported rice brands.
Beyond its own farms, Spring Agro Industries operates an outgrower programme involving smallholder farmers in the rice value chain.
Mr Mohindroo has also participated in industry platforms, including the West Africa Rice Roundtable, where he represented Ghana.
The award comes amid ongoing efforts to increase domestic food production, expand agro-processing and promote locally produced food.
Latest Stories
-
Large crowd of mourners attend one-week observation of Kessben; final funeral rites set for November 26–28
15 minutes
-
Nitiwul calls for GPHA boss Paul Tanye-Kulono to step aside over cocaine probe
20 minutes
-
Over 90 apprentices, master craftspersons in Wa East receive industrial tools under National Apprenticeship Programme
22 minutes
-
SOL Energy, subsidiary of Star Oil, secures provisional BIDEC licence from NPA
23 minutes
-
Six other people in custody as Ghana investigates drug trafficking through ports – Felix Kwakye Ofosu
23 minutes
-
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month : Before another young Ghanaian says goodbye
30 minutes
-
Revolutionizing education in Kenyasi No. 1: The visionary leadership of Nana Osei Kofi Abiri
43 minutes
-
Climate-vulnerable countries spend nearly 25 times more on debt than climate action – ActionAid report
44 minutes
-
Queen Mothers congratulate Ayariga, seek greater inclusion in traditional affairs
50 minutes
-
Spring Agro CEO Siddharth Mohindroo wins Agriculture Award at Forty Under 40
58 minutes
-
Serene Insurance wins three industry awards
1 hour
-
Dr Charity Binka charges media to inform, monitor and shape Affirmative Action implementation
1 hour
-
Afarinick, Meiji deepen partnership to advance sustainable cocoa production
1 hour
-
Ghana launches food warning label campaign as NCDs account for nearly 45% of deaths
2 hours
-
Ashanti region records 25% drop in maternal mortality in first half of 2026
2 hours