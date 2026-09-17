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Spring Agro CEO Siddharth Mohindroo wins Agriculture Award at Forty Under 40

Source: Myjoyonline  
  17 September 2026 7:06pm
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Chief Executive Officer of Spring Agro Industries, Siddharth Mohindroo, has won the Agriculture and Agro-Processing category at the 2026 Forty Under 40 Ghana Awards.

Mr Mohindroo received the award at a ceremony in Accra on September 12, 2026, in recognition of his work in commercial agriculture, rice production and agro-processing.

He founded Spring Agro Industries in 2021, with the company focusing on commercial farming, rice processing and partnerships with smallholder farmers.

The company has established farming operations in several parts of Ghana, including Adidome and Akuse in the Volta Region.

It has also developed a 1,000-hectare commercial farming operation and a rice processing facility as part of its efforts to increase local rice production and processing.

Mr Mohindroo has also advocated increased production and consumption of locally grown rice, with the company marketing its Striker Gold brand to Ghanaian consumers.

The brand is sold through major retail outlets and competes with imported rice brands.

Beyond its own farms, Spring Agro Industries operates an outgrower programme involving smallholder farmers in the rice value chain.

Mr Mohindroo has also participated in industry platforms, including the West Africa Rice Roundtable, where he represented Ghana.

The award comes amid ongoing efforts to increase domestic food production, expand agro-processing and promote locally produced food.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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