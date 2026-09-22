MSDA President calls for national political heritage centre in Saltpond

The Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA) has called for the establishment of a National Political History and Heritage Centre in Saltpond to preserve Ghana’s political and nationalist heritage.

The Alliance’s President, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, said the proposed centre should serve not merely as a museum but as a hub for learning, research, civic education and heritage tourism.

He made the call at a Founders’ Day commemoration press conference and procession in Saltpond, held under the theme, “Saltpond Heritage, Ghana’s Future: Turning History into Opportunity.”

Mr Egyir said the centre should document Ghana’s journey from colonial rule to self-government and independence, while preserving the contributions of political movements, traditional authorities, communities and ordinary citizens.

He said Saltpond’s association with historic nationalist movements and sites such as Canaan Lodge made it an important location for preserving and interpreting the country’s political history.

“We need a national political history and heritage centre. It should not be conceived merely as another museum, but as a national centre for learning, remembrance, research, tourism and civic education,” he said.

Saltpond’s tourism prospects

Mr Egyir called for collaboration among government, traditional authorities, the private sector and other stakeholders to transform Saltpond’s historical assets into sustainable tourism and economic opportunities.

He disclosed that the MSDA, together with private investors, had invested GH¢15 million in the town to develop modern hotels and other services as part of efforts to attract investment and position Saltpond as a tourism destination.

He said the investment formed part of a broader drive to turn the town’s historical heritage into opportunities for tourism, education, enterprise, employment and community development.

“Saltpond’s historic assets should form part of Ghana’s heritage tourism offering, attracting domestic and international visitors,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, who chaired the event, also called for a deliberate framework to preserve and develop Saltpond’s historic sites as heritage tourism attractions.

He said the town’s contribution to Ghana’s political evolution should extend beyond annual commemorations, with its historic buildings and landmarks developed into centres for education, tourism and economic activity.

Mr Aggrey identified the UGCC and CPP headquarters, Hammond Hall, Canaan Lodge and Convention House as important components of Saltpond’s political heritage.

He proposed a Saltpond Heritage Preservation and Development Framework, anchored on documentation, investment and professional heritage management.

According to him, properly developed heritage sites could attract tourists, school groups and researchers while creating economic opportunities for residents.

He called for a shift “from commemoration to conservation, from conservation to interpretation, and from interpretation to an economic opportunity”.

Mr Aggrey added that visitors to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra could be encouraged to continue to Saltpond to explore sites associated with Ghana’s political awakening.

Calls to preserve historic sites

The Chief Executive Officer of Alisad Travels, Alimatu-Sadia Yussif, announced the company’s commitment to restoring Canaan Lodge as part of efforts to revive Saltpond’s political heritage.

She said the historic building, where a meeting was held in April 1947 to deliberate on Ghana’s economic and political future, deserved to be restored and developed into a major heritage tourism attraction.

Madam Yussif said restoring the facility could help position Saltpond as a destination for visitors interested in Ghana’s political history and journey to independence.

She urged individuals, businesses and other stakeholders to support the revival of Saltpond’s heritage, stressing that preserving the town’s history was a collective responsibility.

The Chief of Saltpond-Bakado, Nana Gyan Akwanda VII, also underscored the need to preserve the town’s heritage sites for the benefit of the community.

He said protecting and developing the sites would safeguard Saltpond’s history for future generations while creating opportunities for tourism, investment and local economic development.

Saltpond wants permanent Founders’ Day celebration

Mr Egyir also appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil his pledge to host the national Founders’ Day celebration in Saltpond.

He said the commitment, made when the President was in opposition, remained important to the town’s efforts to reclaim its place in Ghana’s political history.

He said hosting the national celebration in Saltpond would draw attention to the town’s historical contribution to Ghana’s political development and support efforts to promote its heritage as a tourism asset.

The Paramount Chief of the Nkusukum Traditional Area, Okogyeman Nana Okesse Essandoh IX, added his voice to the call, advocating for Saltpond to become the permanent host of the national Founders’ Day celebration rather than serving as a one-off venue.

He said making Saltpond the permanent venue would sustain national attention on the town’s contribution to Ghana’s political history and strengthen efforts to preserve its historic sites.

The press conference and procession were attended by residents, stakeholders, political appointees and traditional authorities.

With calls mounting for sustained Founders’ Day celebrations, the preservation of historic sites and increased private-sector investment, stakeholders say collaboration among government, traditional authorities and businesses will be key to turning Saltpond’s political heritage into lasting educational, tourism and economic opportunities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.