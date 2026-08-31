Saltpond residents renew call for return of Founders’ Day celebrations

The President of the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), Ernest De-Graft Egyir, has renewed calls on President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil his pledge to restore the celebration of Founders’ Day to Saltpond.

Mr Egyir said returning the national celebration to the town would help revive its historical significance and contribute to efforts to promote development in Saltpond and the wider Mfantseman area.

He made the call at the second edition of the Saltpondfest Homecoming and Ayerye Festival in Saltpond.

Mr Egyir recalled that President Mahama, who was then the opposition leader and a special guest of honour at the 2023 Odambea Festival, pledged to Nananom and the chiefs of Saltpond that the Founders’ Day celebration would be returned to the town.

“During the Odambea Festival in 2023, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, then opposition leader and a special guest of honour of that festival, made a commitment to Nananom and the chiefs of Saltpond to return the celebration of National Founders' Day to Saltpond. Mr President, I respectfully renew that appeal. This is not a partisan request. The people of Saltpond are pleading with you,” he said.

Mr Egyir said Saltpond's historical contribution to Ghana's political development made it a fitting location for the celebration.

“CPP was formed in Saltpond. UGCC was formed in Saltpond. And for that matter, if we are celebrating a National Founders' Day, it will be good that it is brought to Saltpond. This is also another development agenda,” he said.

Call for political unity

Against the backdrop of disagreements among some leaders in Saltpond and the Mfantseman Constituency, Mr Egyir also appealed for greater political unity to accelerate development in the area.

“We call for political unity. We appeal to our MCE, our MP and all political heads. You have greater responsibilities which require unity. This will help Saltpond and Mfantseman develop and grow,” he said.

He also called on indigenes living abroad to return home and contribute to the development of the town.

“We also ask that our indigenes in the diaspora return home and join our celebrations to boost our local economy,” he added.

MSDA targets GH¢500,000 for development project

Mr Egyir disclosed that the MSDA is targeting GH¢500,000 to fund its next development project in Saltpond.

He said the Alliance had so far raised GH¢300,000 through the support of three Chief Executive Officers and was hopeful of reaching the target soon.

The MSDA has already commissioned a 50,000-capacity automated water supply system for the Saltpond Municipal Hospital to provide a reliable water supply for patients and staff.

For its next major project, the Alliance plans to construct the Saltpond Centre of Excellence.

Mr Egyir said the proposed facility would combine recreational, tourism, educational, library and youth resource functions.

“We envision a modern recreational, tourism, educational, library, and youth resource centre that will become a hub for learning, skills development, tourism, culture, recreation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement,” he said.

“We want a place where our children can read, where young people can acquire skills, where entrepreneurs can develop ideas, where professionals can mentor the next generation, and where our heritage can be preserved. So, this is not just a building. It is an investment in human capital and in the future of Saltpond.”

Chiefs call for unity and youth development

The second Homecoming Festival was held on the theme, “Building Saltpond Together: From Homecoming to Sustainable Development.”

The theme called on citizens, members of the diaspora, institutions and development partners to unite and transform the annual homecoming into sustainable opportunities for present and future generations.

The festival brought together indigenes, traditional leaders, government officials, members of the diaspora and other stakeholders to celebrate the town's culture and heritage while discussing its development prospects.

The Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area in the Ga State, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, urged the youth to channel their energies into initiatives that would create a meaningful impact in society.

“You are the future of this town. History will not remember you for how loud you shout on social media, but for what you built for your home. Get education and skills and come back home to develop your town,” he said.

He also cautioned the youth against drug abuse, laziness and division and urged them to remain united in their efforts to develop the town.

Nii Ahene Nunoo III further urged traditional leaders to prioritise competence and integrity when selecting leaders rather than favouritism or wealth.

“When you install a chief out of greed, you sell the future of the town. Give honest counsel, speak the truth to power, and put the interests of Saltpond above personal interests. Let those who come from home and abroad join hands to build schools, clinics, and create jobs,” he said.

The Chief of Saltpond-Bakado, Nana Gyan Akwanda VII, described the gathering as more than a celebration, saying it provided an opportunity for the people to unite and chart a common path for the development of the town.

The Paramount Chief of the Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okogyeman Okese Essandoh IX, also announced that the 2026 Odambea Festival would be celebrated in October to commemorate 50 years since the celebration was relocated to Yamoransa.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Dr Ebenezer Prince Arhin, commended the MSDA for organising the festival and encouraged other stakeholders to support initiatives aimed at advancing development in the constituency.

The Saltpondfest is a Christian, development-driven and people-oriented homecoming festival focused on promoting faith, unity, service and collective responsibility for the development of Saltpond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.