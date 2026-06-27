MSDA commissions 50,000-litre automated water project for Saltpond Municipal Hospital

The Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), led by its founder, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, has commissioned a 50,000-litre automated water supply system aimed at ending years of persistent water shortages at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital.

The project, which was first announced during the maiden Saltpond Homecoming Festival, is being hailed as a legacy initiative that will significantly improve healthcare delivery and provide the hospital with a reliable and sustainable source of water.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President of MSDA and founding Chief Executive Officer of Chief Executives Network Ghana, Mr De-Graft Egyir, underscored the importance of the project to healthcare delivery.

"Today, we proudly commission a 50,000-litre automated water supply system for the Saltpond Municipal Hospital, a legacy project of the maiden Saltpond Homecoming Festival. Water is life, and in a healthcare facility, it is indispensable. It supports quality healthcare delivery, infection prevention, sanitation, patient care and the daily work of our dedicated health professionals.

"This project will serve generations to come and stands as living proof that when citizens unite behind a common purpose, extraordinary things become possible," he said.

Mr De-Graft Egyir also called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to advance the development agenda of Saltpond.

"I extend a sincere invitation to the Government of Ghana, the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, ministries, departments and agencies, development partners and corporate organisations. Together, I believe, we can build a stronger Saltpond," he added.

Describing the intervention as one that has brought "life and hope", the Medical Superintendent of the Saltpond Municipal Hospital, Dr John Moses Wireko, highlighted the severe water challenges the facility has faced over the years.

"This facility has had to spend more than GH¢20,000 on purchasing water, money that could have been used to buy medicines, equipment or support patient care. We have lived with this reality for so long.

"When MSDA, under the visionary leadership of Osagyefo Ernest De-Graft Egyir, decided to intervene with this project, they did not just give us tanks and pipes; they gave us life and hope.

"Today, we have been shown that partnerships work and that when public-spirited citizens and organisations listen, lives change. To Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir and the entire MSDA, you have quenched one thirst today, and we hope you will quench many more," he said.

The 50,000-litre automated water project reflects the power of community collaboration and aligns with the vision of the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance to mobilise citizens, institutions, development partners and the Saltpond diaspora to champion sustainable community development.

The project received support from more than 100 donors and sponsors, including Hon. Abeiku Aggrey Santana, William Tewiah, Dr Daniel McKorley, Alex Apau Dadey, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Ernest De-Graft Egyir.

Chairman of the ceremony and Provost of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Ghana, Professor Alfred Yawson, emphasised the importance of unity and collective commitment to local development.

"In unity, we stand and thrive. The purpose of the many activities and initiatives being pursued by this Alliance is not to seek fame or overshadow any duty bearer or traditional authority. Rather, it is to mobilise human, financial and intellectual resources to address the developmental challenges of our beloved Saltpond and preserve its unique cultural identity.

"Let us therefore see this Alliance and its leadership as a long-overdue intervention that is finally happening today," he said.

The ceremony also doubled as the official launch of the second Saltpond Homecoming Festival, scheduled for August 29, 2026, on the theme: 'Building Saltpond Together: From Homecoming to Sustainable Development'.

The theme reflects a call on residents, the diaspora and other stakeholders to unite in transforming a social movement into lasting development opportunities for present and future generations.

Activities lined up for this year's festival include a cultural parade, a durbar, a grand homecoming float and the unveiling of three flagship legacy projects: the construction of modern public toilet facilities in selected electoral areas to improve sanitation, a modern recreational centre to promote youth development and community engagement, and a hostel to provide safe and comfortable accommodation for healthcare professionals, visiting medical personnel and relatives of patients at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital.

The Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance says it remains committed to reviving cultural pride, strengthening community identity and driving sustainable development in Saltpond and across the wider Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region.

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