Parliament’s Energy Committee commends TOR for using local engineers in ongoing development

The Parliamentary Energy Committee has expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), particularly its operational turnaround and the use of local engineers in the ongoing development of the refinery.

The committee said it was impressed by the progress recorded by TOR under its current management, particularly the turnaround in the institution’s operations and its move from making losses to recording profits.

Chairman of the Energy Committee, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, made the remarks after the committee visited TOR to assess the progress being made at the refinery and verify reports about its recent developments.

Mr Bedzrah said the committee undertook the visit to establish whether the positive reports about TOR’s operations reflected the situation on the ground.

According to him, the committee was satisfied with what it saw during the visit, praising the current management for the progress made within a relatively short period.

“Indeed, we have seen what TOR has done, the new management has done and we are so excited, we are so happy that in less than two years, between one and a half years, we’ve seen a lot of turnover in this institution,” Mr Bedzrah said.

He said the developments demonstrate the impact that committed leadership can have when given the responsibility to drive change within an institution.

“This tells us that when you entrust work into the hands of people who want to see change, you’ll see it indeed,” he added.

Committee impressed with turnaround

The Energy Committee also toured various facilities at TOR as part of its assessment, with Mr Bedzrah saying members were particularly impressed by the progress and changes they observed across the refinery.

“We’ve been to all the various facilities under TOR, and quite frankly, we are impressed. My committee members are really impressed that an institution that was making losses is today recording profits,” he said.

He said the committee’s observations provided further indication of the progress being made under the current management of the refinery.

Audit concerns addressed

Mr Bedzrah also disclosed that the committee had engaged with TOR’s management on issues raised in the refinery’s audit committee report.

He said some of the concerns identified in the report had since been addressed by management.

“During the committee meeting with the management of TOR, with the audit committee report, there were a few things that were mentioned, and we’ve seen that those things have also been corrected, and we are happy, even though they’ve not completely done all,” he said.

He, however, indicated that there was still work to be completed before the committee could consider the entire process concluded.

The committee’s visit therefore forms part of its oversight responsibilities as Parliament continues to monitor developments at TOR and assess progress on the ongoing work at the refinery.

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