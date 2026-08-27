Vice President reiterates importance of Africans taking greater ownership of their development

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has reiterated the importance of Africans taking greater ownership of their development and narratives, and of understanding their history.
Speaking at the inaugural Africa Mindset Reset Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, the Vice President said Pan-Africanism was founded on the conviction that Africans could work together to determine their own future.
“That conviction must remain at the heart of our development today. We must move beyond implementing solutions designed for us towards building the capacity, institutions and expertise needed to address our own challenges,” she said.
The event, which was organised by the African School of Governance provided a platform for candid discussions on Africa’s history and trajectory.
Other dignitaries who participated in the Forum included President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe; and former South Africa Thabo Mbeki.
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang encouraged African School of Governance to invest in research grounded in Africa’s realities and to produce solutions relevant to their development needs.
She said education must prepare their young people not merely to participate in the future, but to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to shape it.
Their discussions also focused on the need to confront the bottlenecks and bureaucracy that continue to slow progress and ensure that their policies and institutions improve the lives of their people, particularly those who have had fewer opportunities.
“We must increasingly ask where Africa ought to be, what it will take to get there, and what each of us is prepared to do to make that future possible,” the Vice President stated.
Latest Stories
-
Central Region NPP women executives endorse Justin Kodua for second term
21 minutes
-
Oil extends losses on hopes for Middle East talks to ease supply woes
28 minutes
-
Gov’t must put its skin in the game – Chamber of Mines demands tax, power relief for local gold refining
35 minutes
-
I was suspended for defending NPP constitution, not opposing Akufo-Addo – Sammy Crabbe
46 minutes
-
NPP suffered serious systemic failure in 2024 polls – Sammy Crabbe
52 minutes
-
AMA arrests six drivers, mates over alleged overcharging of passengers
55 minutes
-
NDC activist backs Sammy Gyamfi, calls for facts in GoldBod $1.7bn debate
58 minutes
-
‘Don’t exclude us, then blame us for indiscipline’ – Catholic Bishops on GES Council removal
1 hour
-
Minority accuses Majority of wasting parliamentary time after emergency recall
1 hour
-
Catholic Bishops warn galamsey becoming source of employment for Ghanaian youth
1 hour
-
Can we give refineries more cheap power? – Chamber of Mines pushes energy solution for local gold refining
1 hour
-
Parliament to vet Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga today
1 hour
-
Presby Moderator urges government to show political will to end galamsey
1 hour
-
Lower Manya Assembly supports PwDs with livelihood items
1 hour
-
Legislation to regulate EV charging in the offing – Energy Minister
2 hours