Share intelligence you have with authorities to deal with drug trafficking – NDC to NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, says persons behind allegations of clandestine laboratories processing illicit drugs in Ghana should be invited to answer questions and provide further information to security agencies.
His comments follow allegations by the National Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, that drug traffickers have established laboratories in Ghana to process narcotics for export.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Mr Tanko-Computer said the claims made by Mr Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, suggest that he has intelligence on the alleged operations.
“I listened to the press conference, and I'm sure the National Security Secretariat and other allied security agencies listened to the press conference, because it appeared this group of people, they have a lot of information about these drugs.
“People should be called to come and answer questions and give more information. The presenter, Nana B, mentioned that he believes these things were aided by government officials and all that. It means he has information,” Mr Tanko-Computer stated.
He urged Mr Boakye and the NPP to share any credible intelligence they have with the relevant authorities.
“If you have clear information about these dealings, we are open to information as a government. Come and give us more information,” he added.
Mr Tanko-Computer also urged citizens not to conceal information that could threaten the country’s security, adding that “It is enjoined by the Constitution, the 1992 Constitution, not to conceal information."
“When you know that certain things are going to disturb the peace and tranquility of this nation, you don't conceal it just because of political expediency.”
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