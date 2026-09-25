Teacher unions declare nationwide strike over unpaid promotion arrears and delayed negotiations

The three teacher unions — the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG), have declared a nationwide industrial action effective Friday, September 25, 2026, following the government’s failure to resolve outstanding issues concerning the payment of promotion allowances and arrears owed to teachers.

The unions had given the government until midday on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to address the concerns.

The unions say the decision follows what they describe as prolonged delays, unfulfilled commitments and growing frustration over conditions affecting teachers.

“In light of the above circumstances and given the delays, unfulfilled promises on the part of the duty bearers and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), as well as threats by the rank-and-file of our members, we, the teacher unions, do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action (Strike), effective today, Friday, 25th September 2026,” the statement said.

In a joint statement dated September 25, the unions cited three major concerns, including the delay in negotiating a new Collective Agreement, the failure to automatically place newly promoted teachers on the appropriate salary scales, and the non-implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance.

According to the unions, the existing Collective Agreement has expired, while negotiations for a new agreement, which they say should have been completed by June 2026, remain outstanding.

They said the matter has been raised with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) several times, but has yet to be resolved.

The teacher unions are also demanding the automatic placement of teachers who successfully passed the promotion examinations in December 2025 and February 2026 onto their respective salary scales, including payment of arrears effective January 2026.

They said the failure to implement the arrangement has created tension and anger among their members.

On the Deprived Area Allowance, the unions referenced provisions in the 2024 Collective Agreement requiring the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to review the Deprived Area Report for implementation, after which the unions and the FWSC would negotiate the applicable figures.

They, however, said this process has not been completed.

The unions further expressed concern about what they described as a failure to honour a directive on incentives for teachers working in deprived and hard-to-reach areas.

They said the outstanding issues have resulted in “widespread disaffection, anger, and disillusionment” among their members.

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