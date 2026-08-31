National

Tanker drivers threaten strike over deplorable VALCO-TOR-Kpone road

Source: Selasie Amu  
  31 August 2026 2:33pm
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The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has threatened to embark on a sit-down strike over the deplorable condition of the road stretching from the Valco Roundabout through the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to Kpone.

The union says the poor state of the road has made operations increasingly difficult, despite the route serving several major industrial facilities and being critical to the movement of petroleum products.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of the union, George Nyawunu, said the stretch serves more than eight loading depots, including Sentuo, as well as several warehouses.

According to him, a contract for the construction of the road was first awarded in 2008 but was later abandoned.

He said the project was re-awarded in 2023 under the previous government, but the contractor had since been inconsistent with work, leaving the road in a deplorable state.

Mr Nyawunu expressed frustration over what he described as the government’s failure to address the concerns of tanker drivers despite the significant revenue generated through their operations.

He said the situation should not have reached a point where tanker drivers had to repeatedly plead with authorities to fix a road that is vital to their work and the transportation of petroleum products.

The union, he disclosed, had written to the Minister for Roads and Highways and the Minister for Energy seeking meetings to discuss the matter, but the requests had so far not yielded any positive response.

As a result, the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has announced plans to lay down their tools on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in protest against what it described as the ill-treatment and neglect of its members.

The union has called on all tanker drivers to join the action by parking their vehicles on the stated date until their concerns are addressed.

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