Amazon raises minimum hourly pay by $1 to $20 for US operations workers

Amazon.com is raising the minimum hourly pay ​for its eligible full-time U.S. ‌operations workers by $1 to $20, the e-commerce and cloud giant said on Wednesday.

Here are ​more details:

The company also unveiled a new benefit, "Day 1 Financial," giving qualified employees and their families lifetime access to low-cost banking services through First Tech Federal Credit Union.

Amazon already offers benefits such as healthcare coverage for as ​little as $5 per week, a ​free Prime membership, and prepaid education programs.

The ‌average ⁠total compensation will now exceed $32 per hour including the value of its benefits package, the company said.

Hourly pay at Walmart starts at $14, while Target offers a minimum hourly wage of $15, according to their websites. ⁠Last year, Costco raised its minimum wage for entry-level workers to $20 ⁠an ​hour, according to its ​annual report.

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