International

Amazon raises minimum hourly pay by $1 to $20 for US operations workers

Source: Reuters  
  21 September 2026 4:55am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Amazon.com is raising the minimum hourly pay ​for its eligible full-time U.S. ‌operations workers by $1 to $20, the e-commerce and cloud giant said on Wednesday.

Here are ​more details:

  • The company also unveiled a new benefit, "Day 1 Financial," giving qualified employees and their families lifetime access to low-cost banking services through First Tech Federal Credit Union.
  • Amazon already offers benefits such as healthcare coverage for as ​little as $5 per week, a ​free Prime membership, and prepaid education programs.
  • The ‌average ⁠total compensation will now exceed $32 per hour including the value of its benefits package, the company said.
  • Hourly pay at Walmart starts at $14, while Target offers a minimum hourly wage of $15, according to their websites. ⁠Last year, Costco raised its minimum wage for entry-level workers to $20 ⁠an ​hour, according to its ​annual report.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group