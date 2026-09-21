Amazon raises minimum hourly pay by $1 to $20 for US operations workers

Audio By Carbonatix
Amazon.com is raising the minimum hourly pay for its eligible full-time U.S. operations workers by $1 to $20, the e-commerce and cloud giant said on Wednesday.
Here are more details:
- The company also unveiled a new benefit, "Day 1 Financial," giving qualified employees and their families lifetime access to low-cost banking services through First Tech Federal Credit Union.
- Amazon already offers benefits such as healthcare coverage for as little as $5 per week, a free Prime membership, and prepaid education programs.
- The average total compensation will now exceed $32 per hour including the value of its benefits package, the company said.
- Hourly pay at Walmart starts at $14, while Target offers a minimum hourly wage of $15, according to their websites. Last year, Costco raised its minimum wage for entry-level workers to $20 an hour, according to its annual report.
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