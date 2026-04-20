Anthropic to spend over $100bn over a decade on Amazon’s cloud tech

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei

Amazon said on Monday that Anthropic will spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on its cloud technologies, deepening its relationship as the AI startup rushes to secure capacity to bolster its models.

Amazon will also invest $5 ​billion in Anthropic now, and an additional $20 billion in the future, subject ​to certain commercial milestones. This ​is in addition to the $8 billion Amazon ‌has ⁠previously invested in the company.

Anthropic is aiming to pull ahead in the AI race with a slew of model releases focused on coding and design, while Amazon seeks customers for its custom silicon chips built for artificial intelligence training and inference.

Amazon ​shares rose around ​2.5% in extended trading.

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