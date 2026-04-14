Amazon nears deal to buy Globalstar, Bloomberg News reports

Amazon is in ​advanced talks to ‌acquire satellite telecom group ​Globalstar a deal that ​would bolster the tech major's push to ⁠build its ​own satellite ​operation, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A ​transaction ​could be announced as ‌soon ⁠as Tuesday, the report said, citing ​people ​familiar ⁠with the matter.

Reuters ​could not ​immediately ⁠confirm the report.

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