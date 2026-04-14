Amazon nears deal to buy Globalstar, Bloomberg News reports

Audio By Carbonatix
Amazon is in advanced talks to acquire satellite telecom group Globalstar a deal that would bolster the tech major's push to build its own satellite operation, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
A transaction could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
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