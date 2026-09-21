Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone 18 Pro launch day

Audio By Carbonatix
Italian Apple Store employees went on strike over their working conditions on Friday, the launch day of the new iPhone 18 Pro, the latest version of the U.S. tech giant's premium smartphone.
The strike runs all day, the Filcams CGIL, Fisascat CISL and Uiltucs trade unions said, with pickets planned outside some Apple stores.
In Milan's city centre, dozens of workers gathered outside Apple's flagship glass-cube store, waving red flags and making noise with whistles and rattles, as clients queued to enter the premises.
"For Apple as a company, image is very important," said Nicholas Pezze, a Filcams CGIL union representative. "As unions, we thought this would be the right day to stage an image of protest from the workers we represent."
More than 1,600 employees in 17 Apple stores are concerned by the strike, Fisascat CISL said last week.
An Apple spokesperson said its outlets would operate normally.
"Our retail and online stores are open today, and we are excited to welcome our customers as usual," the spokesperson said.
Sales of the iPhone 18 Pro launched worldwide on Friday. It was presented last week alongside the Duo, Apple's first foldable smartphone, which is due to hit the market on October 23.
In Italy, retail prices for the iPhone 18 Pro will start from €1,489 ($1,710), according to Apple's online store.
Unions said the new iPhone launches entailed more work for Apple retail staff , whose job descriptions are increasingly confusing and geared towards providing customer care.
"Discussions with staff highlighted a worsening in working conditions ... without adequate attention being paid to employees' well-being," Filcams CGIL said in a statement.
The unions are demanding that more employees be hired, that fixed-term employees be moved onto permanent contracts, and that part-time staff be given the option to work longer hours if they so wish.
Apple's spokesperson said the company was "proud to offer industry-leading compensation and benefits", pointing to its private medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as its mental health and wellness support programme.
Latest Stories
-
They take GH¢100, sometimes GH¢200 – Okada riders allege police extortion in Accra
8 minutes
-
NACOC: We’ve found no presidential escort among suspects in €225m France cocaine case
17 minutes
-
Don’t turn students away over trunks and chop boxes – GES
29 minutes
-
Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone 18 Pro launch day
39 minutes
-
Apple’s Tim Cook sees Australia’s social media curbs as ‘world-leading’, PM says
48 minutes
-
Amazon raises minimum hourly pay by $1 to $20 for US operations workers
59 minutes
-
Insurance cost has largely remained stable – NPA boss on transport fare pressure
1 hour
-
Multiple unions threaten strikes at Barrick’s flagship Mali gold mine, documents show
1 hour
-
Infantino invited to African summit as he faces challenge to FIFA leadership
2 hours
-
NPA boss flags ‘recalcitrant’ transport operators raising fares arbitrarily
2 hours
-
GPRTU fare hike put on ice after talks with government – NPA boss reveals
2 hours
-
I’m greatly worried – NPA boss on threat of higher transport fares
3 hours
-
We are largely import-dependent – NPA boss on Ghana’s fuel vulnerability
3 hours
-
Ghana’s fuel market is built for turbulence – NPA’s Edudzi Tamakloe explains why
3 hours
-
Postponement not an option as Kenya races to be ready for Afcon 2027
3 hours