Passengers stranded at Aayalolo Tudu Terminal as drivers strike over unpaid bonuses

Passengers were left stranded at the Aayalolo bus terminal in Tudu, Accra, after drivers abruptly stopped work, disrupting services and leaving commuters scrambling for alternative means of transport.

A passenger told JoyNews' Collins Frimpong that they were only informed at the terminal that the drivers were not working, forcing them to seek other means of getting to their destinations.

“I board vehicles here every day. I was coming from Tudu, where I gave my load to the head porter to take to the station, only to arrive and realise that they were no longer operating. All I can say is that if they intend to shut it down, they should do so quickly.”

The disruption was linked to concerns over unpaid bonuses owed to drivers for transporting members of a church during a recent mega event.

The drivers’ association’s Public Relations Officer, Justice Kweku Sako, declined to disclose the specific reasons for the action.

However, JoyNews’ checks and conversations with some of the drivers indicated that the unpaid bonuses were a major concern.

Following a meeting between the drivers’ leadership and management, assurances were reportedly given that the outstanding bonuses would be paid by next week.

The assurance has since led the drivers to suspend their sit-down strike.

As a result, Ayalolo buses are currently operating, with services at the Tudu terminal gradually returning to normal.

The earlier disruption had left several commuters frustrated, particularly those who had travelled from distant locations with goods and had expected to use the buses for their onward journeys.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.