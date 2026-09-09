National

Passengers stranded at Aayalolo Tudu Terminal as drivers strike over unpaid bonuses

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  9 September 2026 2:05pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Passengers were left stranded at the Aayalolo bus terminal in Tudu, Accra, after drivers abruptly stopped work, disrupting services and leaving commuters scrambling for alternative means of transport.

A passenger told JoyNews' Collins Frimpong that they were only informed at the terminal that the drivers were not working, forcing them to seek other means of getting to their destinations.

“I board vehicles here every day. I was coming from Tudu, where I gave my load to the head porter to take to the station, only to arrive and realise that they were no longer operating. All I can say is that if they intend to shut it down, they should do so quickly.”

The disruption was linked to concerns over unpaid bonuses owed to drivers for transporting members of a church during a recent mega event.

The drivers’ association’s Public Relations Officer, Justice Kweku Sako, declined to disclose the specific reasons for the action.

However, JoyNews’ checks and conversations with some of the drivers indicated that the unpaid bonuses were a major concern.

Following a meeting between the drivers’ leadership and management, assurances were reportedly given that the outstanding bonuses would be paid by next week.

The assurance has since led the drivers to suspend their sit-down strike.

As a result, Ayalolo buses are currently operating, with services at the Tudu terminal gradually returning to normal.

The earlier disruption had left several commuters frustrated, particularly those who had travelled from distant locations with goods and had expected to use the buses for their onward journeys.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group