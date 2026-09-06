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Road inspections not to witch-hunt contractors – Kwame Agbodza

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  6 September 2026 6:34am
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The nationwide inspection of road projects is not intended to witch-hunt contractors, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza has said, insisting that the exercise is aimed at ensuring projects stay on course and are completed within agreed timelines.

Mr Agbodza said regular visits to construction sites were necessary to give the government a clear picture of progress, identify obstacles affecting projects and determine where contractors needed support to improve delivery.

He said the exercise had already encouraged several contractors to increase the pace of construction.

“We don’t go around just trying to look for trouble for contractors, but indeed, many of the Big Push contractors and other contractors are doing very well,” he said.

Speaking during his working visit to the Northern Region on Saturday, September 5, as part of the nationwide inspection tour, Mr Agbodza assured contractors facing challenges that the government remained ready to support them to meet their obligations.

“Don’t worry, with our support, you can also complete your work on schedule,” he said.

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