Contractors who delay projects risk losing Big Push contracts – Agbodza

Road contractors who fail to complete their ongoing projects within agreed timelines risk being excluded from future phases of the government’s Big Push programme, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza has warned.

Mr Agbodza said the government would no longer continue awarding additional contracts to contractors who had failed to deliver projects already entrusted to them.

He explained that timely completion and demonstrated capacity to execute projects would be key considerations when the government selects contractors for subsequent road projects.

The Minister issued the warning during a working visit to the Northern Region on Saturday, September 5, as part of his nationwide inspection of road projects.

He expressed satisfaction with progress on the Tamale Outer Ring Road, being constructed by China Railway No. 5, Sinohydro Corporation Limited and Munisco Construction, and said the government remained committed to completing the project by the end of 2027.

Mr Agbodza described the Tamale Outer Ring Road as critical to the development of the rapidly expanding city, saying its completion would improve mobility and create conditions for further investment.

“We believe the quality of life in this town would improve greatly when we finish this road. Tamale is one of the fastest-growing cities in West Africa, to be honest. And when we do this, we give an opportunity for further investment and quality of life,” he said.

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