Nana Yaa Jantuah calls for renewed commitment to Nkrumah’s vision

Nana Yaa Jantuah, a Presidential Staffer, has called for renewed national and continental commitment to economic independence, industrialisation and Pan-African unity.

She said Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of Ghana’s independence went beyond political freedom and was fundamentally linked to Africa's economic liberation.

Nana Jantuah made the call at a programme to commemorate the legacy of Ghana’s first President, organised by the West Africa International Press Limited, in collaboration with the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement in Accra on Thursday.

Quoting Dr Nkrumah’s declaration at independence that “Ghana’s freedom would be meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of Africa,” she said his vision remained relevant to Ghana and the continent.

Ghana, she said, had achieved political independence but continued to face economic dependence, citing reliance on international financial institutions and foreign influence over economic decisions as evidence that the struggle for economic sovereignty was unfinished.

She urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to reconnect with Dr Nkrumah’s ideas and develop greater confidence in African institutions, resources and productive capacity.

Nana Jantuah highlighted Dr Nkrumah’s industrialisation programme, pointing to factories and infrastructure established during his administration as examples of efforts to build an integrated national economy.

She cited the Akosombo Dam as a major example, saying Dr Nkrumah recognised the need for reliable electricity to support industrial development and help power industries.

She also referenced factories such as the Kumasi Pencil Factory and meat-processing facilities, saying Dr Nkrumah’s approach sought to create employment and link production with supporting economic activities.

Nana Jantuah proposed that Ghana moved beyond successive political parties presenting separate manifestos and instead develop a long-term national economic development plan that would survive changes in government.

Such a plan, she indicated, should be treated as a national agenda rather than the programme of a particular political party, pointing to Dr Nkrumah’s development plans as examples of initiatives intended for the country as a whole.

She also linked the current administration of President John Dramani Mahama to Dr Nkrumah’s development philosophy, citing investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Nana Jantuah touched on reparations for Africans and people of African descent, saying historical exploitation through slavery and colonialism had created an enduring economic injustice that required redress.

Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, the Executive Director, West Africa International Press Limited, called on the Government to intensify efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of Dr Nkrumah.

He proposed the revival of state farms, a modified Ghana Young Pioneers programme, and the restoration of Dr Nkrumah’s portrait on Ghana’s currency.

He said the West Africa Press began efforts in 2000 to keep Dr Nkrumah’s ideas and historical contributions alive, citing inadequate historical information and the destruction of some books, portraits and effigies associated with the former President.

He said the organisation subsequently published a special birthday edition in Dr Nkrumah’s honour and organised annual conferences dedicated to his legacy for eight years.

Professor Samuel Aniegye Ntewusu, Director of the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, urged Ghanaians to continue drawing on Dr Nkrumah’s legacy to build the country and Africa as a whole.

Certificates and plaques were presented to some Ghanaian leaders who had contributed to the country's development.

The programme also saw the launch of a book, “Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah: 20 Questions and Answers,” compiled by the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement, which highlights the philosophy and ideology of Ghana’s first President.

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