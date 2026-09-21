Kofi Arko Nokoe commissions Nkrumah Freedom Arch at Axim Junction

Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has commissioned the “Long Live Nkrumah’s Freedom Arch” at Ayisakro, Axim Junction, as part of activities marking the 117th birthday anniversary of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The ceremony, held in Axim on Monday, September 21, brought together the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who served as Special Guest of Honour, traditional authorities, government officials and residents.

Mr Arko Nokoe described the monument as more than a physical structure, saying it was “a gateway into our history, a landmark of our identity and a public lesson for generations yet unborn.”

He said the project formed part of his broader efforts to preserve the rich historical heritage of Axim and promote tourism in the area.

He disclosed plans to renovate the room where Dr Nkrumah stayed while teaching in Axim, preserve the final resting place of Paa Grant at Hwenoapro and protect the historic Paa Grant building.

He also outlined plans to develop a fitting memorial and educational attraction in honour of philosopher Anton Wilhelm Amo.

According to the MP, these historical sites will be linked with Fort St Antonio and other attractions to create a heritage-tourism circuit capable of attracting visitors, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy.

He further urged the youth to draw inspiration from the patriotism, courage and achievements of Dr Nkrumah, Paa Grant and Anton Wilhelm Amo.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.