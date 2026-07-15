I’m confused by Minority’s concerns over BoG Governor’s closed-door session – Arko Nokoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kofi Arko Nokoe, says he is unable to understand the concerns raised by the Minority over the decision to hold the Bank of Ghana Governor’s engagement with MPs behind closed doors.
His comments follow the Minority’s objections to the decision to hold the BoG Governor’s engagement with MPs behind closed doors, saying that there is no basis for preventing the media and the public from witnessing the Governor’s responses to questions posed by the committee.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Arko Nokoe said the Governor has consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage with Parliament and provide answers to questions raised by lawmakers.
“I feel so bad when this Governor is trying so hard to be transparent, to be accountable, to answer every question that is needed, and for me, I refuse to compare this with what happened two, three or four years ago when we had a Governor who wouldn’t even answer questions like this. So I am a bit confused,” he said.
The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira MP said the current Governor’s decision to appear before the committee and respond to issues should be recognised as a sign of accountability and respect for Parliament.
He argued that the Minority, particularly the Ranking Member of the committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is aware of the Governor’s previous engagements with lawmakers where detailed responses were provided.
Mr Arko Nokoe noted that the Governor had honoured invitations from the committee and spent several hours responding to questions from MPs, maintaining that the focus should be on the Governor’s willingness to account to Parliament rather than the format of the engagement.
“The Governor was in Parliament today just to answer every question that needed to be asked,” he added.
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