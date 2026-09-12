Ghana undertaking Africa’s largest road infrastructure programme – Agbodza claims

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza claims Ghana is currently undertaking the largest road infrastructure programme in Africa, with major projects being implemented across the country under the government’s Big Push programme.

He said the scale of investment in road infrastructure under the programme is unprecedented and represents the government’s response to widespread concerns about the poor condition of roads across the country.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in the Upper West Region on Saturday, September 12, Mr Agbodza said poor roads were among the major concerns raised during the 2024 general election campaign.

He said President John Dramani Mahama had promised to significantly increase investment in road infrastructure if elected.

“When we took office, almost every road in every community was in bad shape. One issue came up very strongly during the 2024 elections, and that is, no one was happy about the road in their neighbourhood, and the president made it a point that when given the opportunity, he would make the kind of investment that we have never seen before,” he said.

Mr Agbodza said the government was now translating that commitment into road projects across the country, with all projects under the Big Push programme currently underway.

He described the scale of the investment as unprecedented in Ghana and made the broader claim that the country is currently undertaking the largest road infrastructure programme in Africa.

“The kind of investment the president is putting into the road infrastructure of our country has never ever been seen in our lifetime. The largest ever road infrastructure project at a particular time in Africa is taking place in Ghana,” he said.

“All the Big Push projects are currently in motion, and we have made great progress on all the projects across the country,” he added.

The Big Push programme forms part of the government’s infrastructure agenda and involves major road projects across various parts of the country.

Mr Agbodza said the government would continue to prioritise road infrastructure in response to the needs of communities and the commitments made during the 2024 election campaign.

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