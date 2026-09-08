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Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be Mahama’s major road legacy – Agbodza

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 September 2026 5:36am
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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has described the Accra-Kumasi Expressway as one of President John Dramani Mahama’s major legacy projects in Ghana’s road sector.

His comments come after the Ghana Armed Forces completed the clearing of the right-of-way along the entire corridor, paving the way for the detailed design and procurement processes ahead of construction.

Speaking to the media, Mr Agbodza said government would now focus on completing the detailed design and commencing procurement to select qualified contractors for the construction of the expressway.

He described the project as a generational intervention intended to leave a lasting mark on Ghana’s infrastructure development.

“Accra-Kumasi Expressway is our generational intervention. We are going to be 70 years. The President’s vision is that we should do something so that the generations ahead of us will say that when we were also here, we did something remarkable,” he said.

“Dr Nkrumah and others did other things: they did the Tema Motorway, they did the port, and other things. We also must do something to hold our place in history on behalf of our people,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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