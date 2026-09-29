Government to equip health facilities with mammography, radiotherapy machines – Deputy Health Minister

The government is working to provide mammography and radiotherapy machines to strengthen breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment in Ghana, Deputy Health Minister Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah has said.

She said the planned investment in equipment forms part of efforts to address gaps in breast cancer care and improve access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the launch of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said the country needed the appropriate equipment to improve the diagnosis and management of the disease.

“They’re also working on giving us the proper equipment to do the proper diagnosis, and that is the mammograms for screening, as well as the radiotherapy machines, and everything we need to treat breast cancer,” she said.

Ghana’s equipment needs remain significant. A nationwide assessment by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund in 2026 found that public health facilities had five mammography machines and two radiotherapy machines at the time of the assessment.

A recent review of breast cancer care in Ghana also identified limited access to radiotherapy as a major challenge, noting that radiation treatment was available at only three hospitals across the country.

Mahama Cares supporting treatment

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said the government is also supporting research to better understand the types of breast cancer prevalent in Ghana.

She said the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares, is supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer through their treatment journey.

“Mahama Cares is paying for researchers, Mahama Cares is paying for the specialists, and it’s also paying the women who are actually being diagnosed to go through the process,” she said.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s initial patient support package includes breast cancer among the conditions covered, with treatment support being delivered through designated hospitals across the country.

According to Prof. Ayensu-Danquah, each region has a patient coordinator to help women navigate treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

She said patients who can provide evidence of their diagnosis would be eligible for support with the cost of treatment.

Women urged to seek early diagnosis

The Deputy Health Minister also urged women to regularly examine their breasts and seek medical attention when they notice unusual changes.

“Prevention first, examine your breast, if you find anything, bring it to us, and let us walk you through the process,” she said.

She also sought to dispel the belief that undergoing a biopsy causes breast cancer to spread.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah explained that while mammograms and ultrasound scans can identify suspicious features, a biopsy is needed to establish whether cancer is present.

“The way you can confirm the diagnosis is to take the actual sample and look at it under microscope,” she said.

She added that examining the tissue sample also helps doctors determine the type of breast cancer and guide decisions on the appropriate treatment.

The planned expansion of diagnostic and treatment equipment comes as Ghana continues efforts to improve access to cancer care, with health authorities identifying early detection, treatment capacity and access to specialised services as key areas requiring attention.

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