Students at JAPASS learn to speak up on breast cancer

Students at Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (JAPASS) in the Ashanti region are being encouraged to take breast cancer awareness beyond the classroom and into their homes.

Breast Care International, together with Peace and Love Hospitals, visited the school as part of the “Let’s End Breast Cancer Project” in partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals. The visit focused on educating students and getting them involved in sharing accurate information about the disease.

President of Breast Care International, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said the decision to work with young people is intentional.

“We want to emphasise education and awareness among the youth because they are the future of the nation,” she said. “If they are educated, they will go home and educate their mothers, grandmothers and relatives.”

She said the aim is also to correct misconceptions. “They will grow with this knowledge so that in future they will not believe that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft,” she added.

Dr Wiafe Addai said students can help reduce fear and stigma and use social media to share what they learn.

“We want them to be ambassadors and continue the work. They are on social media, so they can take the message there for others to learn,” she said.

A science teacher at the school, Reverend Frank Annor, said the session was useful for students, especially those who are new.

“Many of them do not understand these issues. Some may even experience these things and not know,” he said.

He said some people still turn to other options instead of seeking medical care. “With screening, it will help to identify cases so attention can be given,” he said.

He called for the programme to be extended to other schools, especially in rural areas.

A first-year science student, Jackson Yaakowa Laurencia, said she learned how and when to examine the breast.

“As a lady, you must examine your breasts every month after your menstruation,” she said. “You can check whether there are lumps after your menstruation,” she said.

Another student said she learned that breast cancer can start from a young age and should be treated early.

“It should be sent to the hospital early for proper treatment,” she said. “It can lead to death if care is not taken.”

For many of the students, the session was their first detailed discussion on breast cancer. They say they are ready to share what they have learned with their families.

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