The foundation of every boy’s upbringing is important – Kobby Kyei

Ghanaian online journalist and humanitarian, who is the founder of BoysLivesMatter Foundation, Augustus Koranteng Kyei affectionately called Kobby Kyei, has called for deliberate sex education for boys as part of their upbringing.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Changes show, Kobby Kyei stressed that the foundation of every child's upbringing is critical to shaping their future.

"The foundation of every upbringing is important. “How a boy is raised determines the kind of man he becomes so parents must be intentional about what they teach them from the beginning” he says.

According to him, society has focused more on educating girls about sex and reproductive health while leaving boys behind, which has created a gap in responsible behaviour among young men.

He argued that boys must also receive proper sex education to help them understand consent, responsibility, and the consequences of their actions.



“I believe that we need to orient the boys to know that when we are teaching about menstrual hygiene, we must also teach boys “he explains.

Kobby Kyei noted that his BoysLivesMatter Foundation was established to champion the welfare and proper grooming of boys, an area he believes has been neglected for far too long.

He called on parents, schools and society to give equal attention to boys as is given to girls when it comes to moral and sexual education.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.