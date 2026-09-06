Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle

Breast cancer survivor and fashion designer Miriam Ablah Anani has opened up about her painful experience with breast cancer, financial hardship, abandonment and the stigma surrounding infertility, urging women to seek early medical attention and remain hopeful despite difficult circumstances.

Miriam’s journey began in 2020 when she discovered a sharp and painful lump in her left breast. Following advice from someone close to her, she initially sought herbal treatment, with her family also encouraging her to explore herbal remedies.

However, when the treatment failed to improve her condition, she eventually sought medical attention and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her diagnosis marked the beginning of a challenging period that saw her undergo chemotherapy, surgery and radiation treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Miriam, who started sewing at the age of 17 before establishing herself as a fashion designer, said the experience tested her emotionally, physically and financially.

One of the most painful experiences, she recounted, was the decision by her partner to leave after learning about her diagnosis and as she began treatment.

Financial hardship also became a major challenge during chemotherapy. Miriam said there were periods when she struggled to raise money to pay for her treatment, until friends intervened and provided financial assistance.

The emotional pressure eventually became overwhelming, and Miriam disclosed that she reached a point where she contemplated taking her own life by drowning.

She said prayer, faith, and the support of people around her eventually helped her regain hope and continue with her treatment.

Beyond the physical and financial challenges, Miriam’s experience also exposed her to the stigma surrounding fertility, motherhood and cancer treatment.

For many women diagnosed with breast cancer, concerns about whether they will be able to have children after treatment can become an additional source of anxiety and social pressure.

Miriam believes women should not be defined by their ability to have children, particularly when they are fighting for their lives.

Her experience has strengthened her call for greater understanding and support for women who may experience fertility challenges as a result of cancer treatment.

President of the Breast Society of Ghana, Professor Josephine Nsaful, explained that a breast cancer diagnosis does not automatically mean a woman cannot have children.

According to her, however, fertility may be affected in some women depending on factors including their age and the impact of chemotherapy on the ovaries.

She noted that women around the age of 45 and above may face greater fertility challenges because ovarian function may already be declining, and chemotherapy can further affect ovarian function.

The issue, she stressed, should therefore be approached with proper medical advice rather than stigma or assumptions about a woman's ability to become a mother.

Although Miriam completed chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, her cancer journey did not end there.

She later experienced a recurrence, bringing back the fear and uncertainty associated with her initial diagnosis.

The death of her brother further intensified her fear of losing her own life.

Despite these challenges, Miriam continued to draw strength from her faith, family, friends and creative work.

She now uses her experience to advocate for breast cancer awareness and encourage women to take unusual changes in their bodies seriously.

She is particularly urging women not to rely solely on unproven remedies when they notice symptoms.

Miriam is encouraging women to become familiar with their breasts and seek professional medical attention when they notice unusual or persistent changes.

These may include a breast lump, changes in breast size or shape, nipple abnormalities or other unexplained changes.

She also emphasises that completing treatment should not mean abandoning medical care.

According to her, survivors must continue with regular follow-ups and promptly report any unusual changes to healthcare professionals.

“Do not wait until the disease becomes serious before seeking help. Know your body, get checked and keep following up even after treatment,” is the message at the heart of her advocacy.

Through expressive arts and fashion, Miriam has also found an outlet for processing some of the emotions associated with her diagnosis and treatment.

Her journey from discovering a painful breast lump to undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, surviving a recurrence and becoming an advocate for cancer awareness has become a story of resilience.

For Miriam, surviving breast cancer is not simply about completing treatment. It is also about reclaiming dignity, confronting stigma and reminding other women that a cancer diagnosis does not have to end their dreams, purpose or hope.

Her story is ultimately a call for early detection, timely medical care, continued follow-up and compassion for women navigating the physical and emotional consequences of breast cancer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.