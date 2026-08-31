Imaging professionals trained on Ghana’s first paediatric cancer imaging protocol

Twenty-five radiographers and sonographers across Ghana have undergone hands-on training to strengthen the diagnosis and management of childhood cancers using Ghana’s first National Paediatric Imaging Protocol.

Gaps remain in the consistency and standardisation of paediatric imaging practices in the diagnosis and management of childhood cancers across health facilities.

The National Paediatric Imaging Protocol therefore seeks to address these gaps by establishing a common framework for early, accurate and comprehensive imaging of children suspected of having cancer.

Imaging professionals may perform the required procedures but leave out critical elements in documentation and diagnostic assessment, potentially affecting the accuracy of diagnosis and subsequent treatment planning.

The training, organised by World Child Cancer, sought to standardise paediatric imaging practices and improve the accuracy and completeness of diagnostic documentation across health facilities.

Consultant Radiologist and lead technical person for the project, Dr Mrs Augustina Badu Peprah, says engagement revealed gaps in the way some professionals were documenting and conducting paediatric imaging procedures.

She explained that although many of the participants were already performing the procedures, the training helped them appreciate the need for a more comprehensive approach.

“We decided to bring a couple of radiographers and sonographers to take them through protocols we have designed and take them through processes and live cases to make them appreciate the expectation and the checklist. They've really upgraded their knowledge and can incorporate it into their practice. We expect them to cascade it and train others,” she said.

Ghana recently validated its first-ever National Paediatric Imaging Protocol aimed at improving childhood cancer diagnosis, treatment planning and research.

The protocol, developed by World Child Cancer in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and technical health experts, is expected to standardise imaging practices for children and address longstanding gaps in paediatric radiology services.

Country Director of World Child Cancer, Adwoa Pinamang Desu, said the immediate objective of the training was to strengthen paediatric imaging services.

She indicated that stakeholders would become embedded in protocol in routine clinical practice, providing a standard reference for professionals involved in paediatric cancer imaging.

“The impact goes beyond what we have experienced over the three days of training. The impact lies with these trainers cascading the knowledge to their fellow professionals.

“We are hoping that in future, we already have a protocol that will be embedded into the systems of the practice so in the future they can be referenced,” she said.

Medical sonographers who participated in the training expressed optimism that the protocol and enhanced skills would contribute to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of childhood cancers.

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