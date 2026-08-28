BCI urges women to prioritise breast health to reduce cancer cases and deaths in Ghana

Breast Care International (BCI) has urged women to prioritise their breast health as part of efforts to reduce breast cancer cases and deaths in Ghana.

According to the organisation, although intensified public education has improved awareness of the disease, more than 5,000 cases are still recorded annually, with about 2,300 women losing their lives.

Speaking to the media after a breast cancer sensitisation programme at the Assemblies of God Church at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, President of Breast Care International, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, described the situation as extremely concerning, particularly as breast cancer is treatable when detected early.

She said the disease only becomes difficult to treat when it is diagnosed at an advanced stage, urging women to undertake regular self-breast examinations or visit health facilities for routine screening and early detection.

“We’re concerned about breast cancer, which is diagnosed among 5,000 Ghanaian women every year and which claims the lives of more than 2,300 of them. This is unacceptable. It’s close to 50 per cent, and that is something that should concern all of us,” she told journalists.

Dr Wiafe Addai said the grim statistics have strengthened the organisation’s resolve to ensure that every Ghanaian woman understands breast cancer, through sustained awareness creation across the country to tackle the growing challenge.

She also thanked Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and other partners for their continuous support in championing initiatives aimed at preventing avoidable deaths among women.

Dr Wiafe Addai further expressed gratitude to the Assemblies of God Church at Nsawam, particularly the pastor’s wife, for inviting the organisation to educate women in the church and the wider community about breast cancer.

A representative of Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, Emelia Naa Nelly, said the initiative formed part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility efforts to collaborate with Breast Care International to educate women and fight breast cancer.

She said the fight against breast cancer forms part of sustained efforts by the two organisations over the years to tackle the disease, stressing that the campaign should not be limited to October but pursued throughout the year.

She also urged women to voluntarily undergo regular screening to facilitate early detection and ensure easier treatment and better outcomes.

Wife of the Assemblies of God Eastern Region B Superintendent, Mrs Princess Asiedu, thanked Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai and the Peace and Love Hospitals for their commitment to tackling the spread of breast cancer in the area and across the country.

She said the awareness programme was significant as it helped participants understand that breast cancer is not necessarily a death sentence when detected early.

According to her, the education would encourage women to undergo regular screening to detect and treat the disease at an early stage.

Mrs Asiedu also urged married men to support their wives when they contract breast cancer and not abandon them during such difficult periods.

Dr Elise Cook, formerly of the American Cancer Society and a volunteer with Breast Care International, said breast cancer deaths remain significantly high in Ghana compared to the United States, underscoring the need to prioritise the fight against the disease.

She said the challenge is compounded by the tendency of some women to seek medical attention only when the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.

Dr Cook therefore urged women to seek medical attention immediately after noticing any unusual changes, particularly a lump in the breast.

“If women were coming to the hospital as soon as they see the breast lump, that would make a huge difference in their lifespan,” she noted.

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