Ten female entrepreneurs graduate from the Standard Chartered Foundation Women in Tech Accelerator

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC held the Pitch Day and Graduation ceremony for the sixth cohort of its Women in Tech programme, celebrating ten women entrepreneurs who completed the programme and pitched their businesses for a share of the grant funding.

The five top-performing businesses, Edu3Dcation, WADMET, Verte Tower, SisiMarie and Porducare, will each receive GH₵113,500 in grant funding to support the growth and scaling of their climate-smart, technology-enabled ventures, which address local and broader market needs.

The programme is implemented by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, a centre within Ashesi University, which supports entrepreneurs through business and skills development and connections to the wider innovation ecosystem. Over six months, the Standard Chartered Foundation Women in Tech (SCFWIT) Accelerator combined practical learning with dedicated portfolio management support, masterclasses, pitch preparation and networking opportunities, equipping women-led, technology-driven businesses with the tools and resources they need to grow.

Building on the achievements of its first five cohorts, the programme has provided USD 210,000 in grants and supported 83 women-led businesses. These businesses have created more than 166 jobs, reached over 31,231 customers and generated GH₵3.9 million in cumulative revenue, demonstrating the contribution of women entrepreneurs to Ghana’s technology and climate innovation ecosystem.

The Pitch Day and Graduation brought together investors, ecosystem leaders, alumni and partners to recognise the cohort’s progress and create opportunities for the entrepreneurs to build relationships that will support the growth of their businesses.

Pearl Esua-Mensah, Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), said: “Cohort Six reached further than any before it, into regions the accelerator had not yet touched, including women living with disabilities. Our mission at GCIC is to build the entrepreneurs, leaders and institutions Africa needs to scale climate solutions. That mission means nothing if it only reaches those already closest to opportunity. Every founder graduating today is a bet that talent is not concentrated in one region and that a woman with the right technology can compete with anyone, anywhere.”

The event featured pitches from all ten entrepreneurs, who demonstrated how they are applying technology and innovation to address challenges and opportunities in their respective sectors.

Xorse Godzi, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, saying: “Our commitment to the Women in Tech accelerator aligns with our belief that empowering female-led businesses leveraging technology is critical to building more competitive and sustainable enterprises. By enabling women-led businesses to harness the full potential of technology, we are helping create more resilient enterprises, unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic development”.

Guest of Honour Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, reflected on her own entrepreneurial journey and the importance of perseverance and support, saying: “Vision is lonely at the beginning. It always is. Perseverance is not a strategy; it is survival. But you also need a platform that gives you the opportunity to grow. Whether it is a music awards stage or a business incubation programme, you cannot grow alone. What matters is having the courage to pursue your vision and the right people and platforms to help you take it further.”

The ten businesses celebrated today are Porducare Enterprise, Girls Farm Hub, Rising She Farms, Kroms, Booksie, Sigil Best Enterprise, SISIMARIE, Wadmet Enterprise, Edu3Dcation Gh Ltd and Verte Tower.

The Cohort 6 Pitch Day and Graduation marks another milestone in the SCFWIT programme’s journey of turning the vision and ambition of women entrepreneurs into businesses, solutions and measurable impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.