Deposits safe, banking services uninterrupted – Standard Chartered reassures customers

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has assured customers that their deposits remain safe and that all banking services continue to operate as normal.

The assurance was contained in an email to customers dated Friday, June 26, 2026, and sighted by JoyBusiness.

The bank urged customers not to panic after announcing its intention to explore the sale of its Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) business in Ghana.

According to the bank, customers can continue to conduct their normal banking transactions throughout the transition period without disruption.

Standard Chartered also disclosed that the planned sale process is expected to take between 18 and 24 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are committed to managing this process with our key stakeholders to minimise any disruption to you,” the bank said.

It added: “We will continue to update you on any relevant developments during the transition.”

JoyBusiness has also learned that the Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Xorse Augustine Godzi, has been engaging clients since Thursday to explain the process and address concerns.

Sources close to the bank said the announcement was necessary because Standard Chartered PLC is a listed company and is required to disclose such strategic decisions to the market.

Background

On June 25, 2026, Standard Chartered PLC announced plans to explore the sale of its Wealth and Retail Banking business in Ghana as part of a broader strategy to focus on markets and client segments where it has greater scale and a stronger competitive advantage.

The bank said the move forms part of its regular portfolio review and is intended to sharpen its focus on businesses where it has the most distinctive client proposition.

It stressed that the decision does not affect its Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) operations in Ghana, which will continue to serve clients through the bank’s international network, cross-border capabilities, and sector expertise.

Any potential transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.

Groupe Nduom expresses interest

Meanwhile, Founder and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has disclosed that the group is exploring the possibility of acquiring Standard Chartered Bank Ghana’s retail business.

In a WhatsApp exchange with JoyBusiness from the United States, Dr Nduom said the group would also consider listing the new entity on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

In a separate Facebook post, he urged the Bank of Ghana to prioritise indigenous investors in any sale process.

“Make no mistake about this: if Standard Chartered is selling its retail banking business, the buyer should be an indigenous Ghanaian company,” Dr Nduom wrote.

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