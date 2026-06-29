Groupe Nduom eyes Standard Chartered retail business, calls for local ownership

Founder and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has disclosed that the group is exploring the possibility of acquiring Standard Chartered Bank Ghana's retail banking business.

Speaking to JoyBusiness via WhatsApp from the United States, Dr Nduom said the group is assessing the opportunity and could list the new entity on the Ghana Stock Exchange if the acquisition is successful.

In a separate Facebook post, Dr Nduom urged the Bank of Ghana to prioritise indigenous investors in the sale process.

“Make no mistake about this: if Standard Chartered is selling its retail banking business, the buyer should be an indigenous Ghanaian company.”

His comments come a day after Standard Chartered PLC announced plans to explore the sale of its Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) business in Ghana as part of a broader strategy to focus on markets and client segments where it has greater scale and a stronger competitive advantage.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has assured customers that their deposits remain safe and that banking services will continue uninterrupted despite the planned divestiture.

In an email to customers dated June 26, 2026, and sighted by JoyBusiness, the bank stressed that clients could continue to transact normally and had no reason to panic.

The bank also disclosed that the proposed sale process is expected to take between 18 and 24 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are committed to managing this process with our key stakeholders to minimise any disruption to you.”

It added: “We will continue to update you on any relevant developments during the transition.”

Sources close to the bank told JoyBusiness that Managing Director Xorse Augustine Godzi has been engaging customers since Thursday to explain the process and address concerns.

The sources also indicated that Standard Chartered disclosed its intention to explore a sale because it is a listed company and was required to inform the market.

Standard Chartered PLC announced on June 25, 2026, that it intends to explore the sale of its Wealth and Retail Banking business in Ghana following a strategic portfolio review.

The bank said the decision affects only its retail and wealth operations. Its Corporate and Investment Banking business in Ghana will continue to operate normally, serving clients through Standard Chartered’s international network, cross-border capabilities and sector expertise.

Any transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.

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