Standard Chartered celebrates 130 years of partnership and progress with clients

Standard Chartered Ghana hosted an exclusive commemorative client dinner to celebrate 130 years of service, partnership and impact in Ghana, bringing together distinguished clients, business leaders, regulators and key stakeholders for an evening of reflection, appreciation and forward-looking dialogue.

Held under the theme, “130 Years of Heritage to Power Your Ambitions,” the event honoured the enduring relationships that have shaped the Bank’s journey since 1896 and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s next phase of economic growth and development.

The evening brought together a cross-section of clients, partners, former and current Board members, and friends of the Bank. The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, attended as Guest of Honour, underscoring the significance of the milestone and the contribution of strong financial institutions to Ghana’s development.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Ghana PLC, Xorse Godzi, reflected on the Bank’s uniquely Ghanaian story, noting that its roots in the country date back to 1896. He highlighted Standard Chartered’s role in supporting successive phases of Ghana’s economic growth - from trade and infrastructure development to manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, capital markets and, more recently, digital transformation and cross-border banking solutions. He described the anniversary as an opportunity to honour the trust, partnerships and shared ambition that have shaped the Bank’s journey over the past 130 years, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting clients and contributing to Ghana’s future growth.

A highlight of the evening was a specially curated showcase chronicling Standard Chartered’s 130-year journey in Ghana, tracing the Bank’s contribution to the country’s economic development and financial sector evolution. Through goodwill messages and tributes from clients and stakeholders, guests were reminded that the Bank’s success has been built on generations of trusted partnerships and a shared commitment to growth.

The programme also recognised a number of long-standing client relationships spanning decades, celebrating organisations and individuals whose partnership with the Bank has contributed to Ghana’s commercial and industrial development. Among those recognised was Mr Akwei, whose relationship with Standard Chartered spans more than 75 years. His remarkable association with the Bank reflects the trust, continuity and partnership that have defined Standard Chartered’s relationship with generations of Ghanaian individuals, businesses and institutions. The recognition served as an insightful reminder that beyond transactions, enduring relationships remain at the heart of the Bank’s business.

Addressing guests, Dalu Ajene, Africa CEO and Head of Coverage, reaffirmed Ghana’s strategic importance within Standard Chartered’s Africa network and expressed confidence in the country’s future growth prospects.

"Ghana remains an important market in Standard Chartered’s Africa network. We continue to see demand across trade finance, supply-chain finance, infrastructure-related financing and wealth solutions, and we believe Ghana is well placed to capture new forms of investment and capital formation as its economy develops," he said.

Beyond its commercial contribution, the evening also highlighted the Bank’s broader impact on society. Through a showcase of community initiatives delivered over the years, guests reflected on Standard Chartered’s efforts to expand economic inclusion, support entrepreneurship, empower women-led businesses, advance employability among young people and create pathways to opportunity for underserved communities.

Looking ahead, the Bank reaffirmed its commitment to remaining relentlessly client-centred while leveraging its global network to connect Ghanaian businesses and investors to opportunities across international markets. As Ghana continues its growth journey, Standard Chartered remains focused on supporting trade, investment, innovation, wealth creation and the future of banking.

As Standard Chartered marks 130 years in Ghana, the anniversary serves not only as a celebration of heritage, but also as a reaffirmation of the partnerships that have shaped its journey. Built on trust, resilience and shared ambition, these relationships continue to power growth, create opportunities and position the Bank to support Ghana’s next chapter of development.

For 130 years, Standard Chartered has been part of Ghana’s story. Through every chapter, its greatest achievement has not been longevity but the relationships built with clients, communities and partners - relationships that continue to power ambitions and create lasting impact across generations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.