MUSIGA opens applications for SheRhythms Festival 2026

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has opened applications for the second edition of the SheRhythms Festival, with submissions closing on Thursday, 30th October 2026.

The festival, Ghana’s premier all-female music festival, will take place on 11th and 12th December 2026 at Alliance Française, Accra.

The main event will be preceded by a professional masterclass at the Music Department of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon.

This year’s festival, under the theme “Amplifying Her Voice, Elevating Her Art”, is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with Alliance Française Accra and powered by Benayacom.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons shared the vision behind the festival: “SheRhythms is more than performance. It is about providing women with a dedicated platform to showcase their art, build their capacities, and network with peers and industry leaders. We want every female musician in Ghana to see herself on that stage, to grow her craft, and to connect with opportunities that can sustain her career. We are also calling on international artistes to also register to participate in the festival.”

Abena Ruthy, the 2nd Vice President of MUSIGA, said, “The one-day intensive training session at the University of Ghana, Legon, will be focusing on performance excellence, music business fundamentals, and brand development for female artistes and we are lining up some very exciting resource persons. The workshop and panel discussions will led by experienced resource persons to equip participants with practical tools for career growth.”

Female musicians interested in performing at the SheRhythms Festival are encouraged to submit their applications before the 30 October 2026 deadline. They must ensure their applications include a performance portfolio, including audio or video links, an artist biography and a brief description of their musical style or genre.

Selected artistes at the festival will benefit from extensive promotional support, professional stage production and access to industry networking opportunities.

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