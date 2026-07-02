MUSIGA sympathises with flood victims, urges Ghanaians to stay safe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has extended its heartfelt condolences to Ghanaians affected by the recent floods, urging the public to remain vigilant and support ongoing relief efforts.
The union said it mourns those who have lost loved ones and stands in solidarity with families and communities suffering displacement, property loss and injury.
The appeal comes after heavy rains triggered flooding in parts of Accra and other areas, leaving several communities inundated, displacing residents and causing extensive damage to homes and property. The floods have once again raised concerns about poor drainage, indiscriminate waste disposal and the city’s vulnerability during the rainy season.
MUSIGA praised the bravery and generosity shown by neighbours, volunteers and artists across the country.
“We call on members of the public to continue supporting relief efforts by offering shelter, resources and accurate information to those in need,” the union said.
As the rainy season continues, MUSIGA urged everyone to prioritise safety by heeding official weather advisories, avoiding flood-prone areas, moving valuables to higher ground, and reporting blocked drains or hazards to local authorities.
The union also urged communities to maintain clear drainage systems and practise proper waste disposal to help reduce the risk of flooding.
MUSIGA said members and partners willing to assist with relief efforts could contact their regional offices to coordinate support activities.
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