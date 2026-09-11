MUSIGA members to benefit from MASLOC loans 

Members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) are set to benefit from Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) facilities following a meeting between the leadership of the two bodies.

The President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, announced this at a forum for MUSIGA members to engage with the President and executives of the Union.

According to Bessa, members of the Union who are interested in seeking MASLOC assistance will be vetted by a committee set up by the Union to ensure that they meet the required criteria of MASLOC.

He noted that currently there are MASLOC facilities for tricycles, personal and group loans, for which the Union will recommend members who satisfy the criteria they set.

“We will do a critical vetting of our members who will apply for the facilities so that only those with credible standing will be recommended for the facilities. MUSIGA has acquired a lot of experience in our recent past on how to handle these transactions for our members and we are determined to ensure that those who access these facilities have the capacity to repay on time.”

Members at the forum expressed their excitement at the idea, indicating that these are the kind of assistance that some of them want from the Union so that they can have the required peace of mind to practise their music.

The forum, dubbed “Time with the MUSIGA President and Executives”, was attended by highlife songstress Akosua Agyemang, who advised musicians to be involved with the Union to ensure that the voices of musicians are heard.

She added that the Union is the vehicle for advocating for the welfare of musicians, so their voices and concerns can be noted.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairperson of the Union, Kakra Tagoe, urged members to be active participants in the work of MUSIGA, adding.

He added that as the premier organisation for musicians, it is important that musicians actively support the Union to achieve its objectives for the benefit of musicians.

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