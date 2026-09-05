Crowds swell as families make final shopping at Joy FM Back-to-School Fair

Audio By Carbonatix
Crowds keep growing at the Joy FM Back-to-School Fair as families make a final push to complete their school shopping ahead of the reopening of schools.
The two-day fair, which began on September 4 at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, concludes today, September 5, after opening its doors to families from 8am to 8pm on both days.
The event has created a lively atmosphere as families move from stand to stand, comparing products, checking prices, and ticking items off their back-to-school lists.
From books and stationery to school bags, shoes, and clothing, shoppers have access to a wide range of items to help them prepare for the new academic year.
Electronics, sanitary products, and other household essentials are also available, giving families more options as they make their final preparations for school reopening.
With the second day drawing families in increasing numbers, the fair continues to provide a convenient space for parents, guardians, and students to complete their back-to-school shopping while enjoying the activities at the event.
Participating vendors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, and SalJay Bookshop.
Others are Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com, and Sunrise Christian High School.
One parent said she was encouraged to visit the fair after someone who attended on the first day recommended it to her, particularly for its affordability and convenience.
She said after visiting the fair herself, she was impressed by the experience and found it to be even better than she had expected.
She is therefore encouraging parents to take advantage of the final day of the fair to complete their back-to-school shopping.
Here are some moments from Day Two of the fair:
Latest Stories
-
Ayariga turns to drones, AI to tackle Agbogbloshie waste mountain
8 minutes
-
Agbogbloshie waste heap must go – Mahama Ayariga declares
18 minutes
-
Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister
19 minutes
-
Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George
24 minutes
-
National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga
34 minutes
-
Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment
35 minutes
-
Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment
42 minutes
-
Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour
46 minutes
-
Breakfast: To skip or not to skip? An evidence-based perspective on weight management and overall health
1 hour
-
Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle
2 hours
-
Enough of the Insults: Mahama, Bawumia must help reset Ghana’s political discourse
2 hours
-
Ministry of Agriculture eulogises the late first Agric Minister under the Fourth Republic
4 hours
-
Mission schools have the right to remain 100% Christian – Christian Apologetic Alliance
5 hours
-
UG reopens portal for applicants to review entries after WASSCE results
5 hours
-
Ampem Darkoa Ladies miss out on CAF Champions League qualification after penalty shootout loss
7 hours