Crowds swell as families make final shopping at Joy FM Back-to-School Fair

Crowds keep growing at the Joy FM Back-to-School Fair as families make a final push to complete their school shopping ahead of the reopening of schools.

The two-day fair, which began on September 4 at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, concludes today, September 5, after opening its doors to families from 8am to 8pm on both days.

The event has created a lively atmosphere as families move from stand to stand, comparing products, checking prices, and ticking items off their back-to-school lists.

From books and stationery to school bags, shoes, and clothing, shoppers have access to a wide range of items to help them prepare for the new academic year.

Electronics, sanitary products, and other household essentials are also available, giving families more options as they make their final preparations for school reopening.

With the second day drawing families in increasing numbers, the fair continues to provide a convenient space for parents, guardians, and students to complete their back-to-school shopping while enjoying the activities at the event.

Participating vendors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, and SalJay Bookshop.

Others are Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com, and Sunrise Christian High School.

One parent said she was encouraged to visit the fair after someone who attended on the first day recommended it to her, particularly for its affordability and convenience.

She said after visiting the fair herself, she was impressed by the experience and found it to be even better than she had expected.

She is therefore encouraging parents to take advantage of the final day of the fair to complete their back-to-school shopping.

Here are some moments from Day Two of the fair:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.