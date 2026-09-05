Joy FM Back-to-School Fair gains momentum as Day 2 gets underway

The second and final day of the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair is underway at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, with a steady stream of parents, guardians and students turning up to shop for school essentials.

The strong patronage witnessed on Friday, September 4, the opening day, has continued into Saturday as shoppers take advantage of the wide range of products and special deals available at the fair.

Day One saw a lively turnout, with parents and guardians visiting the various stands to purchase books, school bags, shoes, clothing, stationery and other essentials ahead of the new academic year.

Many shoppers described the fair as a convenient way to complete their back-to-school shopping, with several products available at competitive prices and in one location.

The momentum has carried into the final day, with shoppers moving from stand to stand, comparing products and taking advantage of discounts before the fair closes at 8 pm.

For parents who may have left some items off their shopping lists on Friday, today presents the final opportunity to visit the fair and make their purchases.

Main sponsor, Compu Ghana, is offering discounts of up to 40% on selected electronics and home appliances, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges.

The Compu Ghana promotion will continue until September 20.

The fair also features a wide selection of educational materials and children's products from vendors including Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Prestige Children’s Palace and BeGerts Kids.

Other participating exhibitors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.

The Joy FM Back-to-School Fair is aimed at making preparations for the new school year easier and more affordable by bringing several essential products and services together at one venue.

With Day One recording strong patronage and Day Two now in full swing, shoppers still have time to head to the Joy FM Car Park and take advantage of the available deals before the fair closes at 8 pm.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.